Decode Global Introduces the Brand-new All-in-One Trading Platform: Revolutionizing the Future of Trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Decode Global, a top-tier global financial services group based in Sydney, Australia, is excited to announce the launch of their all-in-one trading platform. This dynamic and cutting-edge platform is akin to a “Tradeniverse”. Traders and investors will gain access to a universe of trading features that will redefine the way financial markets are navigated.

Key features of Decode’s platform include:

1. Brand new copy trading: Allows users to effortlessly follow and replicate the strategies of successful traders. The system introduces a “trader leader board”, featuring traders who have consistently maintained profitability for a minimum of three months. The “trader leader board” showcases diverse trading styles and historical performance records of diverse traders, enabling users to select traders based on their individual risk preferences.

2. High-win-rate trading strategies: Decode collaborates with ORION Trading Academy (Australia) to provide high-win-rate trading strategies. The same strategy has been used to manage a fund size worth several hundred millions. Despite facing major world-wide crisis such as the COVID-19 epidemic, the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and the global economic downturn, the fund has still maintained an excellent performance with winning rate of nearly 80%.

3. Brand new “Auto-Guidance” function: The automated guidance function (for professional strategy subscribers) applies the high-win-rate strategy, making it easier for traders to utilize them and improve trading efficiency and success rate.

In addition, the platform offers powerful analytical tools and real-time data feeds. Traders can also diversify their platform with a diverse range of assets, including stocks, commodities and forex. Additionally, traders can access comprehensive educational resources such as tutorials, webinars and market analysis, empowering them with knowledge.

To celebrate the launch, Decode Global is offering a limited-time promotion, providing new users with free trading signals for seven days. Visit www.decodeex.com to learn more and sign up for a free account.

About Decode Global

Decode Global is a leading international financial services conglomerate, established in 2004 with its central headquarters located in Sydney, Australia. Decode Capital Pty Ltd and Decode Funding Ltd are duly licensed as Australian Financial Services Licensees and are authorised to offer financial services. They operate under the stringent regulatory oversight of esteemed bodies, notably the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The company provides a diversified portfolio of financial products aimed at augmenting the wealth and capital of family offices.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/decode-global-introduces-the-brand-new-all-in-one-trading-platform-revolutionizing-the-future-of-trading-301964605.html

SOURCE Decode Global