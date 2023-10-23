Centiel Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Delivering Superior Energy-efficient UPS Systems

Centiel is a highly differentiated and pioneering technology company in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) industry with the first modular, fault-tolerant, three-phase UPS system.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the UPS industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Centiel with the 2023 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Centiel is a Swiss company that designs and manufactures a wide range of best-in-class, energy-efficient UPS systems. It leverages industry-leading power protection technology solutions that meet the ever-changing requirements of data centers and other mission-critical applications by eliminating the risk of downtime, delivering unprecedented uptime, and ensuring high efficiency and ease of maintenance.

Centiel focuses on continuous innovation through an agile organizational structure that addresses current customer pain points. The company conducts regular technical discussions to analyze the market, anticipate future trends, and share valuable insights to design cutting-edge products.

An example of its highly innovative capabilities is CumulusPower™, a three-phase, online double-conversion, fully decentralized, and modular UPS. The solution features an intelligent maximum efficiency management function that matches the number of modules to the load demand, ensuring optimum energy efficiency and minimizing system costs, making it one of the most sophisticated tools on the market.

“Centiel’s CumulusPower™ range of UPS solutions has had tremendous commercial success. This level of success is underpinned by its commitment to unearthing market gaps and unmet customer needs and its ability to address these gaps and needs with highly innovative and meaningful features and functionalities. With a deep-rooted product development strategy, the company delivers products that are not only tailored to address current customer pain points and frustrations but also take into account some of the anticipated technology innovation-driven future needs,” said Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

In May 2023, Centiel launched StratusPower™, a state-of-the-art UPS system specially engineered to fulfill the demands of data center operators, offering absolute power availability and sustainability. With an unmatched design life of over 30 years, StratusPower™ allows faster charging times and improves battery efficiency by delivering a 500% higher battery charging performance than standard UPS solutions.

Furthermore, StratusPower™ reduces heat generation and cooling system costs while featuring lightweight modules and an environmentally friendly design, making it one of the industry’s most cost-effective and secure solutions.

“Centiel is highly cognizant of the intricacies involved in developing UPS solutions, and it goes to great lengths to address them with a high level of attention to detail. Its inherent technology know-how and innovation prowess have resulted in a UPS product that lasts for the duration of the useful working life of a data center. By aligning the StratusPower™’s design life with mission-critical infrastructure, Centiel eliminates any disruption and inconvenience associated with UPS replacement, optimizing project costs and promoting sustainability,” noted Gautham Gnanajothi, global vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

