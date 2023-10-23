AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kehua Soars to New Heights: Secures No.4 Global Ranking as PCS Supplier in 2022

PRNewswire October 23, 2023

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent report released by S&P Global Commodity Insights, Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Tech CO., Ltd (referred as Kehua), a leading provider of PV inverters and energy storage solutions, was ranked fourth in energy storage inverter (PCS) suppliers in terms of shipments in 2022. The significant achievement for Kehua that demonstrates its expertise and capabilities in the field of renewable energy and the growing confidence of customers around the world.

In recent years, the energy storage industry has ushered in an unprecedented outbreak. Issues such as the insecurity of energy storage systems, the insecurity of grid support, and the discrepancies brought about by the rapid iteration of technology are all over the horizon. With 35 years of cutting-edge technology in the power electronics industry, Kehua can provide highly efficient and reliable full-scenario PV+ESS solutions that address the industry’s pain points. This is due to the stable production capacity of Kehua’s four production bases covering nearly 320,000 square meters, and the company’s strong R&D strength with more than 2,000 engineers, making it an ideal choice for customers seeking to invest in renewable energy solutions.

Adhering to the consistent S³ design philosophy of “Safe, Smart, Simple”, Kehua’s PV and ESS products cover a wide range of scenarios for residential, C&I and utility applications. These solutions have realized applications and gained recognition all over the world.

-As far as residential scenarios are concerned, Kehua iStoragE series all-in-one residential ESS not only has advanced technology and reliable quality, but also is with an excellent customer experience, winning the iF Design Award 2023 and the IDEA (International Design Excellence Awards) 2022 Finalist for its outstanding exterior design.

-S³-EStore smart C&I ESS adopts high energy density design, ensuring the optimal LCOS during the whole life cycle, and improves the efficiency and sustainability of investments.

-Utility-scale solutions, typified by S³-EStation, simplifies the installation and O&M process, allowing for shorter construction cycles and lower overall costs, fueling high-quality socio-economic development.

iStoragE series all-in-one residential ESS (PRNewsfoto/Kehua Digital Energy)

 

The First 100MW-Scale Liquid Cooling Energy Storage Project in China (PRNewsfoto/Kehua Digital Energy)

 

The Largest BESS Project in Brazil (PRNewsfoto/Kehua Digital Energy)

With its impressive performance and commitment to excellence, Kehua is fully prepared to give full play to its technological and market advantages, in order to further utilize the flexible regulation capability of the energy storage system and help the safe and sustainable development of the energy storage industry.

SOURCE Kehua Digital Energy

