Newgen Partners with Duck Creek Technologies to offer Industry-leading NewgenONE OmniDocs Contextual Content Services platform to Insurers

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newgen Software, a global provider of a digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, to offer insurers a platform that helps connect front-office, middle-office, and back-office for seamless flow of information, accelerates application development, and streamlines end-to-end customer journey. The integration between NewgenONE OmniDocs Contextual Content Services platform and Duck Creek Policy gives insurers the ability to get a 360-degree view of all the content related to customers, processes, and policies.

“We believe our innovative solutions are changing the game in the content services space and revolutionizing the way businesses manage content. To us, the recent recognition by Forrester as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023, validates our efforts in providing the best-in-class Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform to customers,” said Rajvinder Kohli, SVP, at Newgen Software. “Through this partnership, Newgen and Duck Creek can help insurers revolutionize their conventional processes, empowering them to embrace a more customer-focused, digitally-driven, value-centric, and streamlined approach.”

The Anywhere Enabled Integration of NewgenONE OmniDocs Contextual Content Services platform – available on Duck Creek’s Content Exchange – seamlessly integrates with Duck Creek Policy to offer a powerful search engine and filters, enabling insurers to quickly access large documents, including recorded videos and high-definition images. Furthermore, the platform enables content lifecycle management, secure archival, and real-time collaboration for quicker decision-making and improved policy worker’s productivity.

“Integrating content services into Duck Creek’s full-suite is an important value-add for insurers eager to simplify the complexity of document management and forms creation with a core system,” said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager, Duck Creek Technologies. “Our integration and partnership with Newgen provides the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and ECM capabilities needed in one single solution. We are excited to go to market with this global partnership, especially in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and an emerging market such as India, where Duck Creek is further deepening its presence.”

About Newgen

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

