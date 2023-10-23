VisaGenius–A one-stop visa service platform for global tourism distribution enterprises.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — What are the transfer procedures and destination visas required for Indian and Chinese people transfer from Singapore to Australia?

What documents should we remind a Chinese customer to apply for a visa when we receive a reservation at our hotel in Australia?

These questions can be solved in VisaGenius! VisaGenius is a one-stop visa service platform that provides visa solutions for global travelers to any destination. It can help travel distribution companies such as OTAs (online travel agencies), TMCs (travel management companies), and travel distributors solve the travel difficulties of travelers.

VisaGenius aggregates a vast amount of visa, visa related, and entry and exit policy information from all over the world, allowing businesses to query the visa requirements for travelers of different nationalities from any departure point to any destination (transit), providing the latest and accurate entry and exit information guidance for travelers.

At the same time, VisaGenius can provide various types of visa and similar visa processing services for tourism, business, family visits, exhibitions, and more from multiple countries around the world.

VisaGenius can provide distributors with the following capabilities:

Provide official regulations for passengers of different nationalities entering the destination country, such as visa processing requirements and transfer requirements. Visa processing services for 104 countries worldwide. Visa related services, such as Singapore Electronic Entry Card, Australian ETA, and US EVUS.

VisaGenius already has mature and universal API interface products that can support distributors’ quick access, and can also be customized according to the characteristics of distribution channels.

About VisaGenius

VisaGenius has successfully processed over 3,000,000 visas for over 30,000 tourism distributors in China, making it the first smart visa service platform in China. VisaGenius has established long-term cooperative relationships with multiple enterprises and government departments such as Ctrip, Kelu, Feizhu, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, and VFS. For more information, please visit www.visageniusglobal.com.

VisaGenius won the ITB Award for outstanding case studies in ITB China 2023. During the ITB Asia exhibition from October 25th to 29th, 2023, VisaGenius, as a tourism technology exhibitor, will showcase its products and services at booth T49, looking forward to face-to-face business negotiations with potential partners and customers. For business leaders who are interested in cooperation and communication, please contact email address han@idsuipai.com.

