NOVEMBER 9: Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI

PRNewswire October 28, 2023

See the Power of Shutterstock’s Massive, High-Quality Content Library  

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc. today announced that it will host the second in its ongoing series of virtual showcase events, Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI. Leveraging the global creative platform’s high-quality content library of more than 700 million stock images and full-service creative workflow solutions, Shutterstock Showcase will offer transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies an inside look at the infinite possibilities created by the platform’s newly announced creative AI-powered editing features.

Join Shutterstock on November 9 for an inside look at the infinite possibilities created by the platform’s newly announced creative AI-powered editing features.

WHAT: 

  • Explore best practices for personalizing stock images as part of the creative process
  • Discover the transformative power of creative AI features that unlock creativity, streamline workflows, enhance collaboration and drive efficiency
  • Learn how businesses can use Shutterstock to achieve remarkable results and improve brand consistency
  • Discuss how AI-powered design benefits today’s enterprises in ways that are commercially viable and risk-free while protecting artists
  • Get a glimpse into the future of AI in design, including emerging technologies and trends

WHO: Hear from Shutterstock’s own global industry experts including Dr. Alessandra Sala, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science; Michaël Chaize, Senior Director of Product; and Dade Orgeron, Vice President of 3D Innovation.

WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9-10am PT / 12-1pm ET / 5-6pm GMT

WHERE: Virtual – Register HERE

About Shutterstock Showcase
Shutterstock Showcase launched in May 2023 as a virtual series of events highlighting perspectives and insights from various Shutterstock business leaders, partners and industry peers, as well as renowned artists, creators and thought leaders from various creative industries. The rotating series will center around topics Shutterstock identifies as critical to advancing creative storytelling, ranging from best practices to groundbreaking products and services, to real-world case studies around industry innovation and challenging topics across the creative and technology sectors. Click here to watch the first-ever “Shutterstock Showcase: GenAI” or for more information visit shutterstock.com/discover/events-ai-showcase.

 

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

