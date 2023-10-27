AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Everise’s Executive Leadership Emerges Winner at OnCon Icon Awards 2023

PRNewswire October 28, 2023

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Everise, a leading global healthcare services outsourcing company, today announced its remarkable achievements at the OnCon Icon Top 100 Awards. The company’s commitment to excellence across its workforce and operations has been recognized with multiple accolades, cementing its position as a people-centric employer of choice in the industry.

Everise emerged victorious in the following categories:

  • Executive Team of the Year Award: Everise’s strong leadership team, coupled with its commitment to driving growth and transformation, secured the prestigious Executive Team of the Year Award.
  • Top 10 Talent Acquisition Team Award: Everise’s Talent Acquisition team has consistently demonstrated excellence in identifying and attracting top-tier talent. This award recognizes the team’s dedication to building a world-class workforce.
  • Top 10 Human Resources Team Award: Everise’s Human Resources team continues to foster a culture of inclusivity, development and employee well-being. This award acknowledges the team’s relentless efforts in nurturing a dynamic and engaged workforce.
  • Top 10 Operations Team Award: Everise’s Operations team has exhibited unparalleled efficiency, innovation, and a client-centric approach. This award underscores the team’s pivotal role in delivering seamless client experiences.

The OnCon Icon Top 100 Awards are peer and community voted awards that are determined by community and organizational observation of work. Winners represent some of the top individuals and teams in the entire world.

“I am incredibly heartened by this compelling global recognition of the world-class leadership and talent we hire, nurture and develop. The industry has consistently awarded our culture as one that empowers our people, and drives innovation, teamwork, and excellence in the customer experience industry. I would like to congratulate our leadership, talent acquisition, HR, and operations teams for their consistent efforts in delivering customer happiness every day,” shared Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Everise.

Everise continues to challenge the boundaries of what defines great customer experience and enjoys industry-leading ratings by both its employees, as well as external customers. The company has the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the global outsourcing industry – 4.6 out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, and 4.4 stars on Indeed. It has also attained an industry-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70%. Everise has also won multiple awards and accolades over the years for its employee-centric culture and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Everise

Founded in 2016, Everise is a global leader transforming customer service for healthcare, transport, logistics, insurance, financial services, and tech businesses. The Company solves problems for the millions of customers of some of the world’s leading brands, by combining the best technology with compassionate service. With over 19,000 champion agents operating across eight strategic markets globally, Everise seeks to deliver happiness to customers of some of the world’s best loved brands. Our customer service solutions are high-performing, secure, and agile, with fluent proficiency in 32 languages, enabling businesses to scale globally while achieving top customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

