Flash News: Blockchain Leader OKG Partners with FTChinese.com to Co-Host Web3 Security Seminar in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OKG, a leading blockchain technology company, has issued updates for October 27, 2023.

Blockchain Leader OKG Partners with FTChinese.com to Co-Host Web3 Security Seminar in Hong Kong

Blockchain leader OKG announced today that it has partnered with FTChinese.com to co-host a Web3 security seminar titled “FT innovation talk #LinkWeb3.0 Security Seminar.” The seminar will take place on October 28 from 13:30 to 16:30 (GMT+8) at HKU iCube in Hong Kong. The event is supported by organizations such as HKU Business School.

The main objective of the seminar is to address the protection of investor interests and enhance the security and compliance of virtual asset trading. It will serve as a platform for speakers and attendees to explore existing risks facing the virtual economy, industry compliance issues, future regulatory trends and how Virtual Asset Trading Platforms (VATPs) can mitigate risks and achieve “security and compliance advancement.”

In addition, Hedy Bi, Chief Researcher of OKG Research, will deliver a keynote on “leveraging RegTech in the Digital World” from 14:50 to 15:10 (GMT+8).

She will also participate in a panel discussion on “improving security and compliance in virtual asset transactions,” alongside FTChinese.com Editor in Chief Feng Wang, University of Hong Kong Associate Vice-Chancellor Kong Chen Lin, Ashurst Law Firm Partner Lance Jiang, Hashkey Group Head of Compliance Samuel Lok and University of Hong Kong Assistant Professor Yushun Huang. The panel will take place from 15:30 to 16:10 (GMT+8).

To register for the event, click here.

For further information, please contact:

ir@okg.com.hk

About OKG

One of the earliest blockchain companies founded in China, OKG is now a conglomerate and a leader in the world of blockchain. Established in 2013, OKG has been dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of blockchain technology. OKG has now become a global blockchain service provider with offices in more than 10 countries and regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, U.S., Europe, Singapore, Japan, amongst others.

OKG consists of multiple industry-leading brands and entities that cover a wide range of fields, including blockchain big data, blockchain R&D, industry investment, blockchain incubation, and digital assets trading services, and other businesses. One of OKG’s subsidiaries, OKG Technology Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“HKEx”) (01499.HK).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flash-news-blockchain-leader-okg-partners-with-ftchinesecom-to-co-host-web3-security-seminar-in-hong-kong-301969996.html

SOURCE OKG