LBB Specialties Announces Principal Partnership with VIZOR

PRNewswire April 5, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, announces a new partnership with VIZOR®, a global leader in Zinc Oxide Powders and Dispersions. LBB Specialties will be VIZOR’s exclusive channel partner in the United States for its product portfolio, including the Super Zinc®, Super Sperse™, and Sheer Sperse™ lines.

LBB Specialties LLC

“VIZOR® has over 50 years of experience supplying ingredients to the Personal Care and Sun Care markets. We are excited to bring this expertise to our customer base, as these products meet global consumer demand with key patented technologies and ingredients delivering superior SPF protection,” said Christopher Nork, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties Care.

VIZOR’s newly expanded R&D lab in Brooklyn, NY and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Middlesex County, NJ, are poised to meet customer demand for innovation and product launches. Leveraging proprietary technologies, VIZOR® specializes in the development and industrial-scale production of mineral-based sunscreen actives, ensuring unparalleled efficacy while focusing on sustainability.

“VIZOR’s suite of Zinc Oxide Powders & Dispersions is supported by patented technology that gives our material the highest SPF across the industry with exceptional aesthetics. This advancement finally gives formulators the ability to develop transparent, luxurious products while still using non-nano particle sizes,” said Yannick Rigg, a founding member of VIZOR®.

He continued, “After meeting with the team at LBB Specialties, it became clear that their technical and entrepreneurial culture was a great fit for us. We couldn’t think of a better partner to help us spread this technology across key markets in the United States. Their existing portfolio of high-quality bio-active ingredients for Skin, Hair, and Color applications also perfectly complements our Super Zinc® sunscreen actives line.”

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

 

SOURCE LBB Specialties LLC

