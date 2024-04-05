Ottopia Selected as the Global Market Leader of Automotive Teleoperation by Frost & Sullivan

Ottopia builds and provides tele-driving technology to enable luxury, convenience, efficiency, and innovation in the mobility ecosystem, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the automotive teleoperations industry, and based on its findings, awarded Ottopia with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company specializes in teleoperations technology for vehicles in serial production. With Ottopia software, vehicles on public roads seamlessly and safely connect with remote human operators. Leveraging AI-driven optimization techniques, dynamic video streaming capabilities, cybersecurity and seamless interoperability with third-party ecosystems, the company demonstrates excellence in teleoperations. Ottopia’s teleoperation technology serves multiple applications and environments, catering to numerous unique use cases with remarkable innovation and adaptability.

Ottopia’s solution transcends conventional models, enabling remote operators to monitor, assist, and even drive any type of vehicle using public networks in a manner that is safe, scalable and secure. For consumers seeking luxury, comfort, and time-saving, the company’s teleoperation platform enable a new type of “on demand, personal remote driver” service that can take on driving tasks such as driving in heavy traffic, parking spot searching and management, refueling/recharging, periodic check-ups, repairs, and cleaning, all done by remote human drivers. While being remotely driven, a vehicle can be either occupied with passengers/the vehicle owner, or completely empty. Through its Advanced Tele-driver Assistance System (ATAS), Ottopia empowers tele-drivers to navigate challenging urban environments with unparalleled safety and precision, irrespective of weather conditions or time of day.

Thirumalai Narasimhan, Industry Analyst, Mobility, Frost & Sullivan, observed “Ottopia’s creative endeavors extend to high levels of safety and reliability. With 8 granted patents to date, its ATAS system ensures that remote vehicle operations remain immune to human failings, safeguarding the vehicle owner, passengers and surroundings. With dynamic trajectory computations and bespoke automated braking algorithms, Ottopia’s ATAS sets new standards for safety and efficacy in teleoperation software.”

Ottopia embeds tele-driving capabilities into new vehicle models in serial production be them cars, buses, yard and long-haul trucks, construction machines, and delivery vehicles. Overcoming public trust issues surrounding latency and reliability, its patented, advanced communication technology optimizes multiple cellular networks to enable safe tele-driving. By leveraging built-in vehicle hardware in tandem with advanced tele-driving software, the company achieves unprecedented levels of performance and reliability, defining and setting the “golden standard” for tele-driving solutions. Ottopia immerses operators in a seamless digital environment that mirrors the sensation of being behind the wheel through its intuitive user interface and ergonomic tele-driving station. By tailoring cognitive load management strategies to individual use cases and continuously monitoring operator engagement levels, Ottopia ensures that tele-drivers remain focused, engaged, and primed for peak performance.

“Ottopia’s relentless pursuit of technological advancement and customer-centric innovation propels the tele-driving sector into a future defined by enhanced safety, convenience, and efficiency in transportation,” added Thirumalai Narasimhan. Ottopia earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the automotive teleoperations industry.

With Ottopia, OEMs launch new premium mobility services that unlock billions in subscription revenue. Ottopia offers the leading tele-driving software platform, safely connecting remote operators to vehicles. Ottopia software is already deployed on public roads and networks, select customers & partners include Hyundai, Magna International, Deutsche Telekom, Motional, EasyMile, Mobis, Serve Robotics, and NVIDIA. Ottopia’s software currently powers cars, buses, yard and long-haul trucks, construction machines, and delivery vehicles.

