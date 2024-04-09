AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DRONTECH ASIA–THAILAND’S FIRST INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR THE COMMERICAL DRONES INDUSTRY–DEBUTS 25-27 NOVEMBER 2024 AT IMPACT EXHIBITION CENTER

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

BANGKOK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DronTech Asia 2024, the first international exhibition and conference in Thailand dedicated to drones and their technology, has announced event dates to take place November 25–27 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Muang Thong Thani, Thailand. DronTech Asia is supported by Thailand’s Defense Technology Institute (DTI), the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and Drone Association of Thailand (DAT).

The commercial drone market was valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,205 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 57%, according to Straits Research. Commercial drones are far more advanced in terms of flight speed, durability, strength, and precision accuracy as compared to recreational drones. The exponential growth of commercial drones is a result of their growing applications in the agricultural, construction, mining, oil and gas, energy, and utilities industries, as well as their applications in defense and security.

“DronTech Asia will set the stage and precedence of this important rising industry for Southeast Asia by providing a platform for the entire supply chain associated with commercial drones to learn, exchange, and collaborate,” said Mr. Manu Leopairote, Chairman of DronTech Asia. “We expect an amazing turnout to our exhibition and conference, which will no doubt shed further light and progress for the drone industry in Thailand and Southeast Asia.”

“TCEB is proud to present a future-facing and important event such as DronTech Asia,” said Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). “Join us in pioneering the future of flight at Thailand’s inaugural drone exhibition, marking a significant milestone in our nation’s technological landscape.”

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, and Mr. Manu Leopairote, Chairman of DronTech Asia support the event’s 2024 debut

From international and domestic drone manufacturers to software and hardware providers, to system integrators, to investors and venture capitalists, DronTech Asia will play host to Southeast Asia’s first truly international event focused on the commercial drone industry.  This three-day biennial event will host an exposition floor covering the latest in drone technology, live drone demonstrations, and technical and business-related seminars through DronTech Asia’s international conference.  For more information and to register for updates visit dronetechasia.com

To take advantage of early participation rates contact Ms. Nacha Pokhaiyahirun, Assistant Sales Manager, email: natcha@asiandefense.com

Mr. Tossapol Junlapun, Marketing Executive, email: Tossapol@asiandefense.com

GML Exhibition (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is the organizer of DronTech Asia 2024.

Drontech Asia 25-27 November 2024 IMAPACT, Thailand

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/drontech-asiathailands-first-international-exhibition-for-the-commerical-drones-industrydebuts-2527-november-2024-at-impact-exhibition-center-302110508.html

SOURCE GML Exhibition (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

