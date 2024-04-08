AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

VELO AND SOLANA FOUNDATION SIGN MOU TO ESTABLISH CLEARING HOUSE FOR LAOS’ DIGITAL GOLD TRANSACTIONS

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

BANGKOK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Velo, in collaboration with its partner Lightnet, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Solana Foundation for its Laos Gold Project. Solana will act as the blockchain settlement layer and Velo will be the backbone infrastructure layer as well as the designated clearing house for Laos’ digital gold transactions under the Gold Project. This combination will ensure efficient and secure processing of transactions on the blockchain.

Velo plays a crucial role in facilitating the overall operation and reliability of the clearing house function. It is responsible for validating and finalizing transactions securely, upholding trust, and ensuring the smooth execution of contractual obligations between buyers and sellers settled on Solana’s blockchain.

The MOU also includes a robust bridging mechanism to enhance interoperability between Solana’s L1, Nova, and EVM-compatible chains. This initiative aligns with the blockchain principle of interconnectedness, promoting connectivity and accessibility of digital assets across different blockchain networks. The collaboration marks a significant advancement, unlocking new possibilities for asset transfers, liquidity provision, and Web3 activities, meeting the rising demand for cross-chain transactions and contributing to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

Additionally, this agreement entails the implementation of comprehensive liquidity management protocols. These protocols include the development and maintenance of on-ramp and off-ramp facilities for assets on the Solana blockchain, further strengthening the framework for digital asset transactions. The goal is to roll this out in Southeast Asia and then globally.

This strategic initiative paves the way for Digital Gold to expand its user base, offering greater accessibility, particularly for users seeking a stable and secure store of value. Leveraging Solana’s technical expertise, this collaboration promises users a seamless integration of investment and financial opportunities in the evolving digital landscape.

About Velo Labs

Velo Labs is a global pioneer in Web3-based financial solutions, offering a cutting-edge liquidity and settlement network for secure, efficient value transfers. Backed by Stellar Network and CP Group, our reach has expanded beyond Southeast Asia and the Pacific, now serving partners worldwide. We connect and complement the gap between traditional banking infrastructure and Web3, leading the way in blockchain mass adoption. Our extensive Web3-based payment network and Lightnet, our licensed settlement partner, position us as a global heavyweight. Velo Labs offers a diverse range of Web3-based products, notably Orbit, tailored for individuals, merchants, corporations, and enterprises worldwide — dedicated to empowering global financial connectivity and expanding accessibility globally.

Follow us for more info: Twitter Telegram

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/velo-and-solana-foundation-sign-mou-to-establish-clearing-house-for-laos-digital-gold-transactions-302110032.html

SOURCE Velo Labs Technology Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.