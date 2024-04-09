AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 New Millionaires: 5 Lucky Players Hit Crazy Time Jackpot

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88 is thrilled to announce an extraordinary victory in the renowned Crazy Time game, where 5 fortunate players have collectively won a staggering amount of ₹1 Crore. This remarkable win highlights the excitement and potential rewards available to all participants in the dynamic world of live casino gaming.

5 Lucky Players Hit Crazy Time Jackpot

Five users decided to try the luck on the Crazy Time live casino game at Fun88 on 3rd April 2024. They each chipped in a small amount of ₹100 & hit a massive jackpot. “We were just playing for fun, but Fun88 India turned our ₹500 bet into a life-changing ₹1 Crore win!” said Shrikanth Reddy, one of the Jackpot Winners.

Crazy Time, a live game show with multipliers, bonus rounds give a chance to win BIG on every spin. Its innovative design and interactive features make it a must-try for gaming enthusiasts seeking an exciting and rewarding experience. With a focus on security and reliability, Fun88 provides a secure and enjoyable environment for players to indulge in their favorite pastimes.

Here’s how to join the winning streak:

  1. Register/Login on Fun88
  2. Make a deposit and head over to the Live Casino section.
  3. Find the Crazy Time game and dive into the action.

Remember: Every Spin is the chance to become a Crorepati.

Fun88 takes the gaming experience to the next level with a wide range of promotions. New players get a welcome bonus of 888% to jumpstart the journey. Regular live casino bonuses keep the excitement going, while cashback offers provide a safety net. Additionally, Fun88 prioritizes player security with stringent safety measures, providing peace of mind throughout the gaming experience. Moreover, with the convenience of a dedicated mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices, players can enjoy seamless access to their favorite games anytime, anywhere.

Fun88 isn’t just about live casino games though, it offers a world of excitement for every kind of player. Experience the thrill of the IPL matches and engage in betting opportunities through Fun88’s Indian Paisa League promotion.

Bio:
Fun88, India’s premier online gaming platform, offers a comprehensive range of gaming options, including sports betting, virtual sports, live casino, and popular games like Aviator and card games.

Contact:
Suraj Sharma
Email: marketing@fun88india.com 

Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88
Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is
Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg
Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw
YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt
Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

 

Fun88 logo

 

 

 

SOURCE Fun88

