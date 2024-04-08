AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitget Blockchain4Youth Unveils COO Apprentice Program to Foster Future Crypto Pioneers

PRNewswire April 8, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is proud to announce the launch of the Bitget COO Apprentice: Web3 Leadership Program in Europe, as a cornerstone of its Blockchain4Youth corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. This program is designed to empower and nurture the upcoming cadre of crypto pioneers, equipping them with essential skills and experiences, enabling these potential leaders to excel and innovate within the swiftly evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The Bitget COO Apprentice Program is set to debut in Europe, presenting an exceptional opportunity for participants to dive deep into the realm of Web3. Under the mentorship of Bitget’s top executives, including COO Vugar Usi Zade, apprentices will gain practical training and guidance. This program offers a platform to acquire profound knowledge and skills, empowering participants to contribute significantly to the evolution of the Web3 world. Additionally, they will gain valuable experience in operating within a fully remote, global corporate environment.

As a program under Blockchain4Youth, this initiative is open to ambitious young individuals who are passionate about Web3 and blockchain technology, eager to learn and grow, and adept at working collaboratively in a dynamic environment. The top three apprentices selected for the program will receive an exclusive, fully-funded mentorship trip to Dubai with Bitget’s COO, providing them with unparalleled access to industry insights and networking opportunities.

“We are excited to launch the Bitget COO Apprentice program as part of our commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the Web3 space,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “This program offers young graduates the chance to learn from industry experts, gain practical experience, and prepare them to have meaningful impacts on the crypto industry. We believe this program represents more than just an apprentice experience; it is also a launchpad for aspiring Web3 enthusiasts and believers to make their mark on the digital finance revolution.”

Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative was launched in May 2023 with $10 million committed in the following 5 years. A study conducted by Bitget indicates that Millennials and Generation Z are pivotal in shaping a crypto-friendly future, with Millennials accounting for 46% of crypto enthusiasts. With the introduction of the COO Apprentice Program, Bitget aims to immerse participants deeply into Web3, transforming them into future leaders in the blockchain space.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitget-blockchain4youth-unveils-coo-apprentice-program-to-foster-future-crypto-pioneers-302110233.html

SOURCE Bitget

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.