  • award and prize

Altair Wins 2024 Google Cloud North America Partner of the Year Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

Award recognizes Google Cloud partner that best prioritized DEI initiatives to transform and strengthen their organization

TROY, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud North America Partner of the Year Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Altair is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem in its DEI initiatives, specifically for demonstrating a commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, for addressing challenges related to attracting and retaining female and minority employees, and for continuously working to mitigate social and organizational biases.

Altair received the 2024 Google Cloud North America Partner of the Year Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem in its DEI initiatives.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers, through inclusion initiatives,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce Altair as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements as diversity enriches our teams and communities.”

“Altair is honored to win this prestigious award from Google Cloud – it’s a true testament to our tireless commitment to our people and to fostering an environment in which all employees feel welcomed, validated, and empowered,” said Gilma Saravia, chief people officer, Altair. “Garnering this award further demonstrates that Altair is a global leader, an organization where people always come first. We know that DEI work is never done – and we will always embrace the challenge to better ourselves year after year.”

Supporting its commitment to DEI initiatives and a positive work environment, Altair’s numbers speak for themselves. More than 75 languages are spoken and more than 50 nationalities are represented within Altair’s global workforce of over 3,000 employees. Women make up 43% of its executives and board of directors, both significantly higher than U.S. averages. And two standout employee-led resource groups – Women in Technology (WiT) and the Altair Black Employee Resource Network (ABERN) – further educate and empower all Altair employees by hosting more than 30 events each year focusing on personal growth, cultivating allyship, combating bias, and more.

To learn more about the award, visit https://cloud.google.com/awards/partners. To learn more about Altair, visit https://altair.com/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

SOURCE Altair

