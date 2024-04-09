AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neoss Integrate Australia 2024 – Integrate. Educate. Celebrate

PRNewswire April 10, 2024

QUEENSLAND, Australia, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This summer, Neoss Australia & New Zealand are celebrating 20 years of Intelligent Simplicity and invites the dental community to join us for an exceptional scientific program with over 21 speakers across two days.

Neoss Logo

Taking place on the Gold Coast of Australia from 31st May – 1st June, this meeting will facilitate and support the development of the entire dental team. Sharing treatment experiences that can improve dental implant treatments by bringing efficient workflows, both surgical and prosthetic, into your daily practice to ultimately provide superior outcomes for you and your patients. 

“This will be the event of the year, not only regarding the educational program that is being presented, but to see the Neoss community come together – I´m looking forward to connecting with both fresh faces and the familiar ones from the early days of Neoss.
Prof. Neil Meredith, Co-Founder of Neoss Group. 

Attendees will also get exclusive demonstrations of the NeoScan™ 2000, the new fast and easy-to-use wireless intraoral scanner, that follows the success of last year’s launch of the NeoScan™ 1000.

“Throughout this educational program, you will be exposed to the latest technology solutions that work seamlessly within the digital workflow. I am eager to discuss our development of smart treatment solutions, that are reliable and cost-effective, ensuring predictable long-term results for our Australian community.
Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group. 

Make sure not to miss the 2024 event like no other. To find out more and to register for early bird pricing go to: https://info.neoss.com/integrate-2024-gold-coast

About Neoss® 
Neoss offers intelligent products that are intuitively simple to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/neoss-integrate-australia-2024–integrate-educate-celebrate-302111976.html

SOURCE Neoss

