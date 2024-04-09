AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AlixPartners Further Bolsters Performance & Technology Practice in Asia with Ignatius Tong who joins as Partner & Managing Director and Greater China Co-Leader

PRNewswire April 9, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced that Ignatius Tong has joined its Performance & Technology practice as Partner & Managing Director. Ignatius will also co-lead the Greater China business, alongside Stephen Dyer.

Ignatius brings over 25 years of experience in management consulting, with a focus on operational improvements, distribution models as well as strategic growth in the consumer goods, automotive and chemical industries. He has spearheaded large-scale projects, including M&A carveouts, cost optimization, and integrations, and has tackled complex operational issues such as organizational design and cultural integration. His unique insights into cross-border and cross-cultural engagements make him a valuable asset to AlixPartners’ diverse client base. Ignatius’ joining further advances AlixPartners Greater China’s strategic capabilities and operational excellence, and its ability to help clients capitalize on growth opportunities.

Before joining AlixPartners, Ignatius was the Asia-Pacific Leader at EY-Parthenon. Previously, he also served as Managing Partner of Roland Berger in Greater China. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director and Asia Region Leader at AlixPartners, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ignatius to our team at a time when our clients are facing increasing needs for innovation, strategic growth as well as cost excellence in the region. His exceptional track record, extensive industry knowledge, and deep regional expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our Performance & Technology practice, and in helping our clients harness innovative solutions for transformative change.”

Stephen Dyer, Partner & Managing Director and Co-Leader of Greater China at AlixPartners, said, “Ignatius’ expertise in strategic leadership and operational excellence make him a valuable addition to our team. In China’s rapidly evolving and complex business landscape, value creation is top of mind for our clients. Ignatius will play a key role in expanding our position as a leading consultancy for ‘When It Really Matters’ situations.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alixpartners-further-bolsters-performance–technology-practice-in-asia-with-ignatius-tong-who-joins-as-partner–managing-director-and-greater-china-co-leader-302111502.html

SOURCE AlixPartners

