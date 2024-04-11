The World’s Most Cost-efficient i9 Mini PC is Now Available for Purchase

TAIPEI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The GEEKOM XT12 Pro, a new mini PC that rocks an incredible Intel Core i9-12900H processor, is now available for pre-orders! The unit with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and licensed Windows 11 Pro is priced at only $699, making the XT12 Pro arguably the best-bang-for-the-buck i9 powered mini PC ever.

The GEEKOM XT12 Pro employs a uni-body aluminum chassis that measures 117 x 111 x 38.5mm (0.5 liter). The anodized matte finish gives the mini PC a refreshingly gorgeous look, and the minimalist design makes it DIY customization easy. As small as it is, the XT12 Pro still packs a wide array of I/O, including two full-function 40Gbps USB4, four USB-A, two HDMI 2.0, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

At the heart of the XT12 Pro is an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, which is built upon 10nm process, and features 14 CPU cores, 20 threads, and 24MB Intel Smart Cache. Packing a ton of horsepower, this chip is designed to see power users through commanding computing tasks such as software programing, 4K video editing, and intensive data analysis.

Taking care of the graphics workloads is an impressive Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible iGPU, which offers performance equivalent to an Nvidia MX350 discrete GPU, allowing the XT12 Pro to run most modern AAA titles at decent frame rates. The Iris Xe iGPU also supports hardware en- and decoding of all mainstream video formats, making the XT12 Pro an ideal computer for streaming and creating video content.

The retail units will ship with 32GB dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 SSD. Both the RAM and the SSD are replaceable. There’s also an M.2 2242 slot for you to add an M.2 SATA SSD.

As the Green Mini PC Global Leader, GEEKOM actively participated in this year’s Earth Hour. All GEEKOM employees turned off the lighting in their apartments for 60 minutes. The company also made a video to promote Green Computing and environmental protection. Since the GEEKOM XT12 Pro is designed to consume much less power than a conventional desktop tower, it should be a perfect start for you to contribute to green and sustainable development.

The XT12 Pro is now available for Purchase on GEEKOM’s official website and Amazon Store. There’s also an on-going Easter Deal on GEEKOM’s website, where you will find special discounts for many of your favorite mini PCs.

