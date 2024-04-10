Temu Joins Anti-Phishing Working Group to Combat Online Fraud and Cyber Scams

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Temu, the e-commerce platform known for its affordable quality merchandise, has joined the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), a global coalition committed to fighting identity theft and online fraud.

Founded in 2003, APWG brings together efforts from leading tech companies, financial institutions, top cybersecurity firms and governmental agencies to tackle cybercrime. This collaboration involves exchanging data, conducting research, and launching public awareness campaigns. Phishing, a widespread cybercrime, seeks to illicitly gather sensitive information through deceptive communication channels.

In 2023, APWG documented nearly five million phishing attacks worldwide, a record high that underscores the growing threat.

Through its APWG membership, Temu hopes to contribute its experience in safeguarding customer data and thwarting impersonation efforts. It also stands to learn from the experience of the other members, including the latest best practices in combating phishing and identity theft.

“A safe shopping experience is of utmost importance to our customers, especially as we expand into more markets globally,” said a spokesperson from Temu. “Joining APWG underscores our dedication to shielding our users from scams and staying abreast of the latest global best practices in cybercrime prevention.”

Temu’s decision to join APWG is part of its ongoing effort to provide a secure shopping environment for its customers. The platform has experienced significant growth since its inception in the US, and now caters to 58 markets worldwide.

In February, Temu was independently certified by leading global testing organization DEKRA to pass the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA). This certification highlights Temu’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and security. In November, the platform partnered with the San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm HackerOne to launch a bug bounty program, encouraging ethical hackers to find and report security vulnerabilities. Temu has also strengthened login security for its users by implementing multi-factor authentication.

About Temu

Temu is an online marketplace that connects consumers with millions of sellers, manufacturers and brands around the world with the mission to empower them to live their best lives. Temu is committed to offering the most affordable quality products to enable consumers and sellers to fulfill their dreams in an inclusive environment.

About the APWG

Founded in 2003, the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) is a not-for-profit industry association focused on eliminating the identity theft and frauds that result from the growing problem of phishing, crimeware, and e-mail spoofing. Membership is open to financial institutions, online retailers, ISPs, solutions providers, the law enforcement community, government agencies, multilateral treaty organizations, and NGOs. There are more than 2,200 enterprises worldwide participating in the APWG.

