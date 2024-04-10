MGI Tech Presents Latest Storage Product Series at ISBER 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (“MGI”), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today showcased its latest storage solutions catering to a variety of sample storage needs, including MGICLab-LT*, MGICLab-LN55K*, and MGICLab-LN55K Pro*, at the ISBER 2024 Annual Meeting and Exhibits, taking place from 9 to 12 April in Melbourne. Recently, MGI also kicked off its 2024 iteration of the “What If We Had A Choice!” global campaign following its success last year.

What if an automated biobank can ease work and transcend life?

MGI’s storage products aim to address complex sample data management, reduce the risks of sample contamination due to human access, and resolve other issues inherent in traditional cryogenic sample storage. These challenges significantly impact the efficiency and quality of scientific research. With a commitment to streamlining workflows and enhancing sample preservation standards, MGI introduced the MGICLab-LT (for low temperature) Series and LN (for liquid nitrogen) Series.

“Our commitment to building tools to store, read, and write life information is driving our development of innovative solutions in biobanking,” said Dr. Roy Tan, General Manager of MGI Asia Pacific. “By offering advanced sample storage solutions, we empower researchers to store and access invaluable biological samples more efficiently, enabling breakthroughs in scientific research and application.”

The MGICLab-LT Automated Ultra-low Temperature Biorepository features robotic vertical sample storage rooms at -80°C, providing reliable, stable and safe storage for different-scale preservation of different sample types, including blood, tissue, nucleic acid, protein, microorganisms and more, based on customized requirements. Since its launch, MGICLab-LT has contributed to preserving high-quality fishery germplasm resources and empowering the sustainable development of marine fisheries across China.

Meanwhile, the LN Series preserves sample viability at a cryogenic temperature of as low as -196°C, ensuring stable sample storage even under rigorous conditions. The system combines a monitoring and alarm system with storage for consumables of various requirements. Specifically, the MGICLab-LN55K offers a solution that accommodates consumables in SBS standard formats with a capacity of up to 55,000 0.75ml cryotubes. With an automated robotic arm retrieval system and a built-in intelligent data management system, it creates a fully automated operational workflow, making sample storage more effortless than ever.

At this year’s ISBER, MGI also debuted the flagship MGICLab-LN55K Pro internationally. The system stands at the forefront of sample safety and offers a host of advantages and features designed to optimize sample storage and management, including:

Sample Integrity Assurance : The storage solution can maintain temperatures ≤ -150°C throughout storage and retrieval, preserving sample quality. Equipped with automatic barcode scanners, it offers reliable operations for various sampling scenarios.

: The storage solution can maintain temperatures ≤ -150°C throughout storage and retrieval, preserving sample quality. Equipped with automatic barcode scanners, it offers reliable operations for various sampling scenarios. Smart Management : The system provides one-click automated sample access, customizable inventory audits, and automatic liquid nitrogen level detection with refilling, preventing frostbite and ensuring seamless operation.

: The system provides one-click automated sample access, customizable inventory audits, and automatic liquid nitrogen level detection with refilling, preventing frostbite and ensuring seamless operation. Optimal Compatibility and Expandability: With the ability to support SBS standard cryovials and open consumables, the system can be integrated with third-party platforms and offers smart IoT capabilities for real-time sample tracing and seamless integration with other MGI products.

By harnessing the power of automation and innovation, MGI is dedicated to empowering researchers and institutions to overcome challenges in sample management and biobanking. With the launch of MGICLab-LN55K Pro and its accompanying storage product line, MGI is poised to transform the landscape of biobank applications, driving advancements in healthcare, research, and beyond.

What if we had a choice? – Presenting MGI’s latest strategic campaign

Launched in 2023, the global “What If We Had A Choice!” campaign by MGI sets out to redirect industry dialogue from linear comparisons of platform specifications to customer-centered solutions. The campaign allows scientists, researchers, and decision-makers to explore the possibility of having their most pressing genomics needs and aspirations fulfilled.

On 3 April, in line with this strategic initiative, MGI unveiled a pipeline of its appearances and participation in prominent events throughout 2024. At these upcoming events, the company will showcase its latest innovations, leading applications and intelligent solutions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the various impact stories within the MGI community that are propelling scientific advances. The journey commences at Human Genome Meeting 2024 on 8-10 April in Rome, Italy, and continues at the ISBER 2024 Annual Meeting and Exhibits.

MGI welcomes all attendees to visit its booth #33 in Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre during ISBER 2024 and explore its latest range of storage solutions under the MGICLab-LT and LN Series. For more information on MGI’s storage product line, please contact MGI-service@mgi-tech.com.

About MGI Tech

MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to MGI), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments, reagents, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI is a leading producer of clinical high-throughput gene sequencers*, and its multi-omics platforms include genetic sequencing*, medical imaging, and laboratory automation. MGI’s mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn or YouTube .

