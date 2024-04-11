AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CDF Haikou Int’l Duty Free Shopping Complex takes spotlight at 4th CICPE

PRNewswire April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn:

The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) returns to Hainan for its fourth edition from April 13 to 18, 2024. This year marks a significant shift for the expo with the adoption of a novel “1+N” island-wide exhibition model. While the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center remains the main venue, the expo will extend its reach with three exciting themed areas focused on duty-free shopping, premium boats and yachts, and international health consumption.

Among these themed exhibition areas, China Duty Free Group’s (CDF) Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex will take the spotlight as a sub-venue for duty-free shopping.

The venue will be divided into two distinct zones: a brand showcase and a new consumption scene exhibition zone. The brand showcase will highlight innovative products and services from various new consumption scenarios, providing an effective brand complement to the main venue. Meanwhile, the new consumption scene exhibition zone will offer opportunities for product trials and experiences, allowing visitors to personally feel the convenience and innovation of new consumption scenarios.

Adding to the buzz, the complex will host the CICPE Fashion Week, with plans to hold six to eight customized fashion events showcasing the latest styles and trends. Daily performances featuring local Hainan themes, from music and dance to interactive activities, parades, flash mobs, and other activities, will be held throughout CICPE.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cdf-haikou-intl-duty-free-shopping-complex-takes-spotlight-at-4th-cicpe-302113987.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

