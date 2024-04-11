Viettel Opens the Largest Data Center in Vietnam, Implementing Green Tech, Ready for AI Development

The first data center (DC) in Vietnam designed with high capacity, twice the country average level.

The first DC in Vietnam committed to using renewable energy to meet 30% of electricity consumption.

The DC is secured with 5 layers protection and 24/7 monitoring.

HANOI, Vietnam, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group opened Viettel Hoa Lac Data Center with a capacity of 30MW, the largest in Vietnam. Viettel deploys the latest technologies to build green data centers.

This is Vietnam’s first DC designed with high capacity, twice the country average DC capacity, to meet the requirements for AI development and usage of high-performance chips.

With 60,000 servers, more than 2,400 racks, 21,000m2 of floor space and a total power capacity of 30MW, Viettel Hoa Lac Data Center becomes the largest data center in Vietnam today.

With the opening of the 14th DC, Viettel increased its total infrastructure capabilities to 230,000 servers, 11,500 racks, a total power capacity of 87MW. This continues to affirm Viettel’s commitment to building a robust Vietnam digital infrastructure.

Viettel Hoa Lac DC holds many green certificates such as energy management standards, environmental impact management standards, and occupational safety and hygiene standards. This is also the first DC to commit to using renewable energy to meet 30% of electricity consumption.

Coefficient of performance of the Hoa Lac DC’s chiller reached over 6.0, which is 40% higher than Vietnam industry standard. The Power usage effectiveness reaches 1.4 – 1.45, 12% lower than existing DCs in Vietnam. HSBC also certified Viettel Hoa Lac DC as eligible to receive sustainable financing.

“Viettel will constantly invest in DCs. According to our roadmap, by 2025, Viettel will invest and expand its scale to 17,000 racks. By 2030, Viettel will increase its scale to 34,000 racks. Viettel is ready to work with businesses to universalize cloud computing in Vietnam, realizing the national aspiration that every person, every household, every organization and business will have access to a domestic cloud space” – said Mr. Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viettel’s DC, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung emphasized: “Viettel has included in its development plan at least 3 data centers in the next 2 years with a total capacity of 240MW, realizing its pioneering mission as a leading national digital infrastructure enterprise”.

