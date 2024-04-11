AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Viettel Opens the Largest Data Center in Vietnam, Implementing Green Tech, Ready for AI Development

PRNewswire April 11, 2024
  • The first data center (DC) in Vietnam designed with high capacity, twice the country average level.
  • The first DC in Vietnam committed to using renewable energy to meet 30% of electricity consumption.
  • The DC is secured with 5 layers protection and 24/7 monitoring.

HANOI, Vietnam, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group opened Viettel Hoa Lac Data Center with a capacity of 30MW, the largest in Vietnam. Viettel deploys the latest technologies to build green data centers.

Viettel Opens the Largest Data Center in Vietnam, Implementing Green Tech, Ready for AI Development

This is Vietnam’s first DC designed with high capacity, twice the country average DC capacity, to meet the requirements for AI development and usage of high-performance chips.

With 60,000 servers, more than 2,400 racks, 21,000m2 of floor space and a total power capacity of 30MW, Viettel Hoa Lac Data Center becomes the largest data center in Vietnam today.

With the opening of the 14th DC, Viettel increased its total infrastructure capabilities to 230,000 servers, 11,500 racks, a total power capacity of 87MW. This continues to affirm Viettel’s commitment to building a robust Vietnam digital infrastructure.

Viettel Hoa Lac DC holds many green certificates such as energy management standards, environmental impact management standards, and occupational safety and hygiene standards. This is also the first DC to commit to using renewable energy to meet 30% of electricity consumption.

Coefficient of performance of the Hoa Lac DC’s chiller reached over 6.0, which is 40% higher than Vietnam industry standard. The Power usage effectiveness reaches 1.4 – 1.45, 12% lower than existing DCs in Vietnam. HSBC also certified Viettel Hoa Lac DC as eligible to receive sustainable financing.

Viettel Opens the Largest Data Center in Vietnam, Implementing Green Tech, Ready for AI Development

“Viettel will constantly invest in DCs. According to our roadmap, by 2025, Viettel will invest and expand its scale to 17,000 racks. By 2030, Viettel will increase its scale to 34,000 racks. Viettel is ready to work with businesses to universalize cloud computing in Vietnam, realizing the national aspiration that every person, every household, every organization and business will have access to a domestic cloud space” – said Mr. Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Viettel’s DC, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung emphasized: “Viettel has included in its development plan at least 3 data centers in the next 2 years with a total capacity of 240MW, realizing its pioneering mission as a leading national digital infrastructure enterprise”.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/viettel-opens-the-largest-data-center-in-vietnam-implementing-green-tech-ready-for-ai-development-302114285.html

SOURCE Viettel Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.