2024 Spring K-Royal Culture Festival: A Decade of Enrichment

SEOUL, South Korea, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Spring K-Royal Culture Festival, in collaboration with the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, will grace Seoul’s historic royal palaces – Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung, and Gyeonghuigung – and Jongmyo Shrine from April 27 to May 5, marking its tenth anniversary. Last year, the festival drew over 675,000 visitors, promising an even richer program this year.

The opening ceremony, themed “Love for the People,” reimagines King Sejong the Great’s historic proclamation of the Hunminjeongeum script in 1446, setting the stage for a captivating display of Korea’s rich royal legacy.

Gyeongbokgung Palace will host immersive programs offering insights into the Joseon Dynasty’s royal court. From May 1 to 5, the “Time Travel, King Sejong” program will offer a glimpse into palace life during King Sejong the Great’s reign. The “Royal Music Concert – Harmony of 100 Court Musicians’ Song in Peaceful Times” promises a magnificent showcase of traditional Korean musical instruments on May 4 and 5.

Following its success last year, the “Palace Musical – Sejong, 1446” will return from April 28 to 30 at the historic Geunjeongjeon Hall, portraying King Sejong’s pivotal role in creating the Korean alphabet, Hangul.

Gyeongbokgung’s Heungryemun Square will host the vibrant “K-Heritage Market,” offering traditional crafts and cultural products amidst a lively atmosphere.

Changdeokgung Palace introduces the inaugural “Coexistence: Overlapping Time and Space” craft exhibition, showcasing traditional Korean crafts in the historic Injeongjeon Hall. The “Waking Up the Palace” morning program offers a rare opportunity to experience the tranquil ambiance of the palace.

At Deoksugung Palace, the engaging “Royal Hobby Club” program and a talk show delving into the palace’s history during the Japanese colonial era await visitors.

Changgyeonggung Palace will host the delightful “Children’s K-Royal Culture Festival,” offering interactive activities for children and the enchanting “Changgyeonggung Night Tour – Water Splendour” program.

Gyeonghuigung Palace invites visitors to explore under the theme “Encountering Gyeonghuigung Palace,” with educational, exhibition, and performance programs tailored to children.

Advance reservations for paid programs can be made via Ticketlink, with free events also requiring reservations. Foreigner-exclusive performances can be booked via the global reservation platform “Creatrip.” Additionally, limited “K-Royal Palaces PASS” tickets, offering unlimited access to the grand palaces, are available for pre-sale until April 26.

For detailed information, visit the websites: Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center (https://royal.cha.go.kr/ENG/main/index.do), Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (https://www.chf.or.kr/chf/eng), or K-Royal Culture Festival (https://www.chf.or.kr/fest/en).

