aelf Leads the Fusion of AI and Blockchain to Shape the Future of Technology

PRNewswire April 12, 2024

Singapore-based blockchain pivots to artificial intelligence to unlock new frontiers in blockchain efficiency, scalability, intelligence, and security; and deploys $50 million ecosystem fund to support the AI transformation initiatives.

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a transformative move for the blockchain industry, aelf, a pioneering blockchain network, has announced its strategic shift to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) within its blockchain. This significant leap forward marks the beginning of a new phase for the aelf blockchain, transitioning from a decentralised network to a vibrant ecosystem enriched with state-of-the-art AI models and agents, broadening its functionalities and enriching user experiences.

“The integration of computation, LLM (large language model) and agents within the aelf’s blockchain is not just an enhancement; it’s an evolution,” stated Auric, Founder of aelf. “7 years ago, we have identified blockchain’s future and been relentlessly developing modular systems, parallel processing, cross-chain bridges and cloud-native architecture, which are now what the industry has been talking about. Now, we envision AI as the next catalyst for the future of blockchain and are determined to be the first in Asia to bring this evolution to fruition. This AI transformation is about cultivating a self-evolving system—a smarter, self-learning blockchain where each new block is more advanced than the last.”

To nurture and accelerate the convergence of AI and blockchain, aelf Ventures, aelf’s investment arm, will be strategically deploying its $50 million Ecosystem Fund to support innovative AI initiatives seeking blockchain enablement. With the roll-out of developer-friendly toolkits, aelf will further catalyse this AI blockchain innovation by empowering the community to utilise those new technologies for data pre-processing, model training, fine-tuning and deployment, agent development, on-chain deployment and monetization with the aelf blockchain environment.

Existing projects and games on the aelf blockchain are set to integrate these AI capabilities while new projects will benefit from aelf’s robust foundation, offering a dynamic and responsive blockchain ecosystem that delivers enhanced efficiency, strengthened security protocols, and sophisticated intelligent automation.

This AI transformation embodies aelf’s commitment to fostering an environment of continuous innovation and maintaining its position at the forefront of blockchain technology. With a steadfast dedication to expanding its capabilities, aelf remains focused on generating user-centric value and propelling the entire blockchain domain forward.

About aelf

aelf, the pioneer Layer 1 blockchain, features modular systems, parallel processing, cloud-native architecture, and multi-sidechain technology for unlimited scalability. Founded in 2017 with its global hub based in Singapore, aelf is the first in the industry to lead Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration, transforming blockchain into a smarter and self-evolving ecosystem.

aelf facilitates the building, integrating, and deploying of smart contracts and decentralised apps (dApps) on its blockchain with its native C# software development kit (SDK) and SDKs in other languages, including Java, JS, Python, and Go. aelf’s ecosystem also houses a range of dApps to support a flourishing blockchain network.

For more information, visit https://aelf.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aelf-leads-the-fusion-of-ai-and-blockchain-to-shape-the-future-of-technology-302115321.html

SOURCE aelf

