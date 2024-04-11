AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pioneering Cutting-Edge Technologies: High-End Medical Imaging Developer VITAL HealthCare Debuts at CMEF

PRNewswire April 13, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On Apr. 11, 2024, VITAL HealthCare, one of the 5 core business divisions of the VITAL Group, marked a stunning debut at the 89th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) in Shanghai. Drawing on the Group’s core competence in R&D and its wealth of top-quality raw materials, devices, modules, and system R&D resources, VITAL HealthCare has captured the spotlight with its forward-looking product development plan on this inaugural showcase.

At the exhibition, VITAL HealthCare unveiled a portfolio of advanced imaging solutions. Spearheading the lineup was its in-development photon counting CT (PCCT) system – VITA PCCT, a next-generation CT imaging technique poised to redefine the future of imaging diagnostics. Also featured were the VITA 7.0T ultra-high field MRI and VITA PET/CT, both in the pipeline, as well as the commercially available ASTA 1.5T superconducting MRI. These products, each with its unique strength, are pillars of support for early detection and precise diagnosis of medical conditions. They also exemplify VITAL HealthCare’s dedication to pioneering the cutting edge of medical imaging and building an industry-wide matrix of high-end medical imaging products.

VITA PCCT

Revolutionizing conventional CT technology, PCCT adopts photon counting-based tomography using CZT (Cadmium Zinc Telluride, CdZnTe) detectors for photon counting and energy analysis, which allows accurate measurement and recording of each X-ray photon that passes through to reveal unparalleled details of internal structures. PCCT’s direct imaging innovation transcends conventional CT imaging constraints of crosstalk, electronic noise, and energy mixing, significantly enhancing image resolution, which is fundamental to pinpointing minute abnormalities. In addition, PCCT’s heightened sensitivity and precision in photon counting provide improved imaging with less radiation exposure, minimizing radiation risks faced by patients. PCCT also excels in actual multi-spectral imaging through its capacity to differentiate substances and tissues by various energy signatures of photons.In an era of change and innovation, high-end medical imaging confronts a dual landscape of opportunities and challenges. By ramping up R&D investment and sharpening its technological edge, VITAL HealthCare is set to broaden its market reach while fostering collective growth in the global medical imaging industry through synergistic partnerships.

 

SOURCE VITAL HealthCare

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

