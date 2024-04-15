AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BLUETTI Leads the Charge Towards Greener Living this Earth Day 2024

PRNewswire April 15, 2024

SYDNEY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Earth Day approaches, BLUETTI reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship with this year’s theme — “Embrace Our Earth, Energize Our Life”. The pioneering brand highlights innovative energy storage solutions to help users harness renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions, and promote sustainable lifestyles.

Water-Resistant BLUETTI AC240 Power Station for All-Weather Use

To minimize electronic waste, BLUETTI produces truly durable power products like the New AC240. With an impressive IP65 rating, it can endure dust and water ingress, guaranteeing longevity in outdoor settings like construction sites and marine applications. Capable of delivering 2,400W power and expandable with the B210 add-on batteries, the AC240 becomes an indispensable off-grid power solution for sailboat, yachts, and other demanding situations.

BLUETTI AC300+B300 Scalable Clean Energy Solution Empowering Off-Grid Living

Living off the grid doesn’t mean relying on traditional energy sources like firewood or fuel generators. The AC300+B300 system provides a sustainable power solution for remote cabins or homes. When linked with solar panels, it accepts up to 2,400W of solar intake. Its 3,000W inverter effortlessly powers most household appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators. As testified by user Thorn Gannon, this system with two PV350 solar panels made his modest home 80% off-grid with minimal worry. He also considered adding more B300 batteries to achieve greater solar storage while maintaining a green footprint.

BLUETTI AC70, AC180, AC200L Portable Generators for Earth-Conscious Lifestyles

BLUETTI endeavors to make clean energy accessible to all through its diverse product range. Each product features seamless compatibility with solar panels. The portable 10.2kg AC70 is a convenient power source for camping, road trips, and emergencies. The AC200L with a 2,400W output charges heavy-duty equipment and tools. These products offer peace of mind during power shortages, as exemplified by user Julie Cook’s experience with the AC180, which powered her devices to ensure the uninterrupted operation of her online business.

Join BLUETTI this Earth Day to embrace renewable energy and a brighter future.

About BLUETTI
Committed to a sustainable future, BLUETTI provides affordable green energy storage solutions for indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has impacted over 100,000 off-grid African families. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, BLUETTI has become a trusted leader in over 100 countries worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-leads-the-charge-towards-greener-living-this-earth-day-2024-302114233.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.