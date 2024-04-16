AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Nobu Hospitality Achieves Milestone: Unveiling the 40th Hotel

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

Nobu’s Second Hotel in Vietnam Set to Open in Ho Chi Minh

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In an ongoing collaboration with Viet Capital Real Estate (VCRE) and Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel, dining, and residence brand, announces the upcoming Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh. This marks the brand’s 40th hotel and second opening in Vietnam, following the announcement of Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Danang – the first Nobu residential project in Southeast Asia.

Nobu Hotel, Restaurant and Residences Danang

Positioned in the heart of Ho Chi Minh’s historic District 1, Nobu Ho Chi Minh Hotel and Restaurant connects directly to prominent landmarks, shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of the city. The impressive 40-story mixed-use complex, currently under construction, will encompass Class A office space and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant. The hotel, situated on the upper floors, will feature 135 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, a rooftop swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and the renowned Nobu restaurant on the 7th floor. Set to open its doors in 2026, the tower will provide breathtaking views of the city and the Saigon River. Additionally, VCRE is also making significant progress on the Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences project in Danang.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality states, “We are thrilled to announce our second property in Vietnam and are eager to deepen our partnership with VCRE as we introduce Nobu Hotel and restaurant Ho Chi Minh, alongside our previously announced Nobu Hotel and Residences Danang – our inaugural residences in Asia. We are celebrating our 40th hotel, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and trust of our teams and partners. Together, we’ve achieved this remarkable milestone.

Vo Thanh Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Viet Capital Real Estate, adds, “Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh once again marks the sustainable cooperation between VCRE and Nobu Hospitality after announcing the Nobu Danang project in 2023. Nobu Hospitality has become a global lifestyle icon, bringing unique architecture and innovative cuisine when Nobu appears in any city around the world. Coming to Ho Chi Minh – an economic and dynamic city with enormous potential – VCRE believes that Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Ho Chi Minh is the perfect destination, offering elite-level hotel and culinary experiences.

The Nobu group has experienced tremendous growth since its inception in 1994, expanding to a portfolio that includes 40 hotels, 76 restaurants, and 12 residences.

Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Ho Chi Minh

 

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.