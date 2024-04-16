AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX and WDC Made Progress in Ending Captivity of Whales and Dolphins

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of global leading crypto exchange BingX, has made impressive progress in its partnership with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to halt the captivity of cetaceans globally. The partnership, which began in December 2023, focuses on the End Captivity Project. This initiative seeks to raise awareness about the cruelty of keeping whales and dolphins captive and aims to reduce public support for attractions that hold these animals.

The project targets the burgeoning industry of cetacean captivity, which currently sees more than 3,600 whales and dolphins confined in 350 facilities across 59 countries, primarily in coastal regions. A key component of BingX and WDC’s strategy involves comprehensive research aimed at uncovering and publicizing the methods of breeding and live captures used within the industry, with the objective of reducing public visits to these facilities. Furthermore, the partnership seeks to leverage major video platforms to amplify documentaries, such as Blackfish, via social media channels.

The recent progress report released by WDC highlights significant achievements in the campaign against captive cetacean facilities. Notable successes include convincing major UK tour operators to cease ticket sales to marine parks featuring captive whales and dolphins. Among these operators are easyJet Holidays and Jet2holidays, who have committed to ending all sales and promotion of marine parks where captive whales and dolphins were held for public display. In addition, the Animals (Low Welfare Activities Abroad) Bill, which WDC has been supporting, has received Royal Assent and will soon be out for consultation. The new law will stop travel companies from promoting low-welfare activities abroad.

Vivien Lin, Spokesperson for BingX, expressed enthusiasm for the progress: “The values of BingX and WDC strongly align in our shared passion to protect whales and dolphins. We’ve made remarkable progress through the End Captivity Project, advancing vital research and raising awareness about the harsh realities of captivity. Through this unique partnership, we aim to demonstrate BingX’s thought leadership alongside WDC’s expertise. Together, we can make a substantial difference in the lives of these amazing creatures and our planet.”

Following the recent success, WDC and BingX are gearing up for the Summer Captivity Campaign, targeting high-profile dolphinaria in European resorts. Utilizing digital display screens across six of the UK’s busiest regional airports, the campaign aims to engage at least 5 million travelers, urging them to avoid visiting captive whale and dolphin shows while on holiday. Additionally, a targeted social media ad campaign will further encourage responsible tourism practices and provide information on the horrors of captivity.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-and-wdc-made-progress-in-ending-captivity-of-whales-and-dolphins-302118093.html

SOURCE BingX

