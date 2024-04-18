Grants to Preserve Historic Art Awarded in 11 Countries by BofA

24 Museums around the world to receive critical conservation funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Twenty-four cultural institutions have been named as grant recipients of the 2024 Bank of America Art Conservation Project. They represent a diverse range of artistic styles, media and cultural traditions across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Italy, The Netherlands, South Africa, India and Japan.

Since 2010, Bank of America’s Art Conservation Project has supported the preservation of paintings, sculptures, and archeological and architectural pieces of critical importance to cultural heritage and the history of art. More than 261 projects across 40 countries managed by nonprofit cultural institutions received funding since the program’s inception to conserve historically or culturally significant works of art that are in danger of deterioration.

This year’s grant recipients include:

“This year, we are proud to share a slate of projects that feature some of the most celebrated artists of all time,” said Brian Siegel, Global Arts, Culture & Heritage Executive at Bank of America. “The Art Conservation Project reflects our longstanding commitment to cultural history, so that these works may be appreciated and experienced by generations to come.”

The Art Conservation Project is one demonstration of BofA’s commitment to promoting cultural sustainability and making the arts more accessible. A wide range of support for cultural institutions around the world helps uplift communities and is one of the many ways BofA helps drive Responsible Growth. For a full list of museums receiving grants through the 2024 Bank of America Art Conservation Project, please view the 2024 Art Conservation brochure (PDF).

