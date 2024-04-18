AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Timekettle Announces Major Software Update, Launching AI Translation Lab

PRNewswire April 18, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Timekettle, a fast-growing cross-language communication solutions innovator, has announced a significant software update with the launch of the AI Translation Lab, which will serve as a new platform to rapidly introduce cutting-edge technological features while gathering immediate user feedback to avoid releasing underdeveloped functionalities.

AI Translation Lab in Apple App (PRNewsfoto/Timekettle)

The AI Translation Lab represents a major advancement in rendering digital communication more personal, accurate, and educational across various languages. It introduces a range of key features aimed at greatly enhancing the accuracy and fluidity of translations.

Understanding the importance of accurate translations for proper nouns and specialized terms in everyday conversations, the AI Translation Lab features the Custom Lexicon, which allows users to create their own terms linked to specific translations, ensuring precision every time. As users add more terms over time, they will notice increasingly accurate translations with these personalized glossaries.

In an effort to counteract the mechanical feel of conventional translation tools, the AI Translation Lab has enhanced its voice feature to incorporate options that emulate human-like tonality with subtle emotional nuances. Users now have the liberty to select between male and female voices, ensuring a more organic auditory experience without sacrificing efficiency.

Customized for individuals grappling with practical language obstacles such as immigrants or international business personnel, the AI Language Tutor harnesses sophisticated AI technology to facilitate interactive learning experiences, with a focus on enhancing fluency and pronunciation. By integrating the AI Language Tutor into their ecosystem, Timekettle is not merely dismantling communication barriers, but also equipping users with the requisite skills for real-world interactions.

At present, Timekettle’s AI Translation Lab supports Chinese, English, and Spanish languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to making the world more interconnected, Timekettle is dedicated to adding more languages in upcoming updates, aligning with its goal of creating a world where people can easily communicate in their native language.

In today’s globalized world, the technologies and devices provided by Timekettle are becoming essential not just for travelers but also for international businesses that need clear communication without the setbacks of delays or errors due to poor translations. The creation of the AI Translation Lab highlights Timekettle’s dedication to developing technologies that respond to what users actually want.

Opening a door for users to evolve from simply using the technologies and devices to actively contributing to shaping our future, Timekettle invites global users to explore its AI Translation Lab, discover the latest offerings, share feedback instantly, and join the brand in breaking down language barriers through innovative technology.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning provider of cross-language communication solutions. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Timekettle also operates a customer center in Los Angeles, United States. Its exceptional products have been recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award.

For further information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/

SOURCE Timekettle

