AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Award-winning Luxury Unveiled: Regent Hong Kong Garners Accolades on Travel & Leisure’s Illustrious 2024 It List – The Best New City Hotels of 2023

PRNewswire April 22, 2024

HONG KONG, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regent Hong Kong, a beacon of sophistication and contemporary refinement, proudly announces its remarkable achievement as one of the best new city hotels of 2023 according to the Travel + Leisure 2024 It List.

Travel & Leisure’s annual It List showcases the crème de la crème of the global hospitality industry, highlighting the finest new and renovated properties and cruise ships that have made an indelible impression on its discerning editors and contributors. After meticulous evaluation and deliberation, the list was narrowed down to a select 100, each personally vetted by Travel & Leisure; and Regent Hong Kong has emerged as one of the exceptional establishments, embodying the pinnacle of modern luxury and understated elegance.

Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong, expressed his gratitude, “This prestigious recognition is a testament to Regent Hong Kong’s unwavering commitment to excellence, attention to detail and to creating extraordinary experiences for our discerning guests. From serene accommodations to world-class amenities, Regent Hong Kong offers an unparalleled level of luxury and sophistication, setting the stage for unforgettable memories.”

“On behalf of our entire team at Regent Hong Kong, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Travel & Leisure for recognising the exceptional luxury hospitality experience that Regent Hong Kong offers. This accolade serves as a resounding affirmation of our team’s dedication to creating extraordinary moments that become lasting impressions.

Please click here to download high-resolution images: https://www.flickr.com/photos/regenthongkong/albums/

Regent Hong Kong

Following a total transformation, Regent Hong Kong is reimagined as a majestic haven on Victoria Harbour with a serene aesthetic by Hong Kong-born design visionary Chi Wing Lo. Its 497 rooms (including 129 suites) are envisioned as Personal Havens of tranquillity with personalised service on your terms by Regent Experience Agents. Discover decadent dining at six celebrated restaurants and bars with mesmerising harbourviews. Regent Club is an exclusive luxury residential retreat for guests reserving selected suite and room categories. For bespoke events, there are ten versatile harbourview function rooms and an iconic white marble staircase leading to the large pillarless ballroom.

Discover more at https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ 

SOURCE Regent Hong Kong

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.