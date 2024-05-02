AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Premia Partners announced fee reduction for Premia Vietnam ETF and change of underlying index

PRNewswire May 2, 2024

HONG KONG, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Premia Partners, a leading ETF provider from Hong Kong, announces today fee reduction of its Premia Vietnam ETF (the ETF) and change of the underlying index to S&P Vietnam Core Index (USD) NTR (the index) with immediate effect.

Total expense ratio of the ETF would be lowered from 0.75% to 0.70% per annum, reflecting Premia’s commitment to offering competitive pricing and enhancing value for investors. The physically replicated ETF offers cost-efficient and convenient access to the fast-growing Vietnam equity markets, and the new index was introduced to enhance the asset allocation and risk diversification of the ETF and better reflect opportunities from continued growth and development of the Vietnam stock markets.

–  Broad market coverage: Premia Vietnam ETF (Tickers: 2804 HKD / 9804 USD) offers broad all-cap coverage for Vietnam. The index it tracks intends to cover 90% of float-adjusted market capitalization of the S&P Vietnam BMI, representing the largest and most liquid Vietnamese stocks listed on the Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi Stock Exchanges.

–  Reflect continued development of the Vietnam stock markets: rather than restricting coverage to a fixed number of constituents, the index tracked by the ETF is not set to a predefined number of constituents and continues to expand coverage as the markets grow and evolve.

–  15% Single stock cap: for better diversification and risk management, the new index provides a single constituent weight cap of 15% to ensure low concentration risk.

“Providing thoughtful, institutional grade access tools for Asia is always close to our hearts at Premia. For us it is not just about launching new products, but also constantly updating features of our existing ETFs to enhance value propositions for investors.” said Rebecca Chua, Managing Partner of Premia Partners. “The fee reduction and index change of our Vietnam ETF would be timely enhancements for investors looking for cost efficient, diversified allocation tool to capture growth opportunities in the rapidly developing Vietnam equity markets.”

“S&P Dow Jones Indices is excited to license the S&P Vietnam Core Index to Premia Partners for its ETF,” said John Welling, Senior Director and Head of Global Equity Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The index is designed to provide an objective and transparent underlying view into the fast-growing Vietnamese market and economy. By measuring the performance of the largest and most liquid Vietnamese stocks, the index offers market participants a comprehensive data set to gauge Vietnam equity markets.”

About Premia Partners

Founded in 2016, Premia Partners is one of the leading ETF managers from Hong Kong, dedicated to building low-cost, efficient, best practice ETFs for Asia. As of May 2nd 2024, Premia Partners manages 9 ETFs in Hong Kong. For more information on Premia or Premia ETFs covering China, Emerging ASEAN, Asia Metaverse/ Innovative Technology, Vietnam, China high yield bonds, China government bonds and US Treasury, please visit www.premia-partners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/premia-partners-announced-fee-reduction-for-premia-vietnam-etf-and-change-of-underlying-index-302131093.html

SOURCE Premia Partners

