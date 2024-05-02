AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Nick Twidale joins ATFX as Chief Market Analyst

PRNewswire May 2, 2024

SYDNEY, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX, a leading global online trading broker, is pleased to announce that Nick Twidale has joined the company as Chief Market Analyst for the Australia region. With over two decades of experience in banking and broking, Nick brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role.

Nick is a highly recognisable figure in the financial services industry. As the previous APAC CEO for FP Markets, GM for IC Markets and Chief Operating Officer at Rakuten Securities Australia and he solidified his reputation as a Forex Trading and broking industry expert.

In addition to his extensive professional experience in the broking space, Nick brings a unique ‘trader eye perspective’ to his insights and commentary honed during his previous 12+ years working on bank FX trading desks. These insights and expertise have gained him significant media exposure across multiple channels over the years, making him an ideal fit to bring the ATFX brand to the Australian region and beyond.  At ATFX, Nick will cover market updates and provide commentary through articles and videos from the AEST time zone, enabling traders to make informed decisions from both a fundamental and technical perspective. This exciting addition to the ATFX market analysts team will undoubtedly enhance the platform’s market analysis capabilities, ensuring users’ well-rounded and comprehensive trading experience.

Country Head for ATFX in Australia, Simon Naish said  “I am delighted to welcome Nick to ATFX. His proven track record in producing quality market commentary and analysis can only enhance our global offering, and his appointment marks another significant milestone in our commitment to the region.”

The strategic hire of Nick for the APAC region reflects ATFX’s commitment to providing the highest level of expertise and support to its clients. The team of 13 experienced analysts in ATFX, including Gonzalo Canete (Global Chief Market Strategist, ATFX UK), Martin Lam (Chief Market Analyst, ATFX Southeast Asia), and Gabi Dahduh (Senior Market Analyst, ATFX MENA),  totally cover the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions.  They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, equipping traders with the cutting-edge tools and insights they need to make wise trading decisions. This new addition is a testament to ATFX’s dedication to empowering traders and ensuring their success in the dynamic world of trading.

ATFX focuses on delivering world-class customized service to clients, combined with detailed trader education programs and tools. In 2021, ATFX established AT Premier as a premium market research portal for its Middle Eastern clientele that offers top-tier research from major investment banks and prominent market research firms, among other sources.  In 2022, to keep its leading competitive edge, ATFX stepped ahead with FinTech, which includes Big Data, Blockchain, and AI. The accurate raw data provision by CRM (Customer Relationship Management) is the key to success in FinTech.  With its huge structured data, the algorithm analyses clients’ trading histories and behaviours and predicts the highest possible outcomes through Big Data modelling and analytic tools.  Due to the above, ATFX has distinguished itself in recent years.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nick-twidale-joins-atfx-as-chief-market-analyst-302131299.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.