  • new product

Octopus Deploy Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Octopus Deploy to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

BRISBANE, Australia, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Octopus Deploy, the industry standard for Continuous Delivery (CD), today announced the availability of the Octopus Deploy Cloud Solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Octopus Deploy customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Octopus Deploy is the industry standard for deployment automation

Learn more about Octopus Deploy and get it now by visiting its page on the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/octopusdeployptyltd1664464418055.octopus_cloud_saas_offer?tab=overview

Octopus Deploy is a deployment automation solution that makes complex deployments easy. From modern containers and microservices to trusted legacy applications, Octopus orchestrates software delivery in data centers, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to offer the power of Octopus Deploy to Microsoft’s customers,” said Harsh Sabikhi, SVP of Worldwide Revenue at Octopus Deploy. “Octopus provides the industry’s most comprehensive continuous delivery solution for organizations operating at scale, solving the challenge faced by enterprises seeking a unified solution for their CD pipelines.”

“Microsoft welcomes Octopus Deploy to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Octopus Deploy help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Octopus Deploy
At Octopus Deploy, we set the standard for continuous delivery (CD), empowering software teams to deliver value in an agile way. Globally, more than 4,000 organizations rely on our CD, GitOps, and release orchestration solutions to deliver swift value to their customers. Octopus efficiently orchestrates software delivery across multi-cloud, kubernetes, data centers, and hybrid environments, whether containerized modern apps or heritage applications. With governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) at its core, Octopus supports platform engineering teams in their mission to provide a superior developer experience (DevEx). Octopus is committed to actively contributing to the developer community with open-source projects, including Argo in the CNCF and other communities dedicated to advancing software delivery and operational performance.

For more information, press only:
Olivia Heel, Director of Client Operations
Catapult PR-IR
oheel@catapultpr-ir.com
(303) 581-7760

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898193/OctopusDeploy_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/octopus-deploy-now-available-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace-302132697.html

SOURCE Octopus Deploy

