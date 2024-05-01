AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SCENTAIR® EXPANDS ITS PRODUCT LINE TO INCLUDE CANDLES AND AUTO FRAGRANCES FOR UNITED KINGDOM CUSTOMERS

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ScentAir®, a global leader in scent marketing and delivering innovative customer experiences for 30 years, is expanding its range of home fragrance products for the United Kingdom.

ScentAir UK's new tin candles and auto fragrances come in the fragrances Golden Bamboo, Green Clover & Aloe, and White Tea &Thyme.

Known for its global commercial partnerships, ScentAir transforms spaces with innovative scent strategies and premium-quality fragrances and diffusers. It’s most recognized in the UK market for its pioneering work with The View from The Shard. 

ScentAir’s professional fragrances are available in cartridges to be paired with ScentAir’s Whisper HOME diffusers. Together, the home scenting system provides fragrance for about 30 days before a replacement cartridge is needed. The company’s latest format introductions allow people to enjoy engaging scents in their everyday living spaces in more ways.

New products include:

  • Candles – 3 oz, clean-burning candles give you room-filling fragrance for up to 20 hours. Choose from fragrances: Golden Bamboo, Green Clover & Aloe, White Tea & Thyme
  • Auto fragrance – Hit the road with long-lasting fragrance for cars, trucks or small spaces for up to 30 days. Available in Golden Bamboo, Green Clover & Aloe, White Tea &Thyme

“The introduction of new product formats offers our customers a fresh way to enjoy ScentAir fragrances in their homes, encouraging exploration of new scents, thoughtful gifting, and the creation of captivating experiences through fragrance layering,” said Stephanie Soittoux, Manager of EMEA Marketing and eCommerce. “These new items provide an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers to acquaint themselves with ScentAir through smaller introductory products.”

Explore the UK product line by visiting ScentAir.com.

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir

ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world’s most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company’s 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients’ brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

centAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent.

 

SOURCE ScentAir

