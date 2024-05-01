Storable and Newbook Join Forces to Elevate End-to-End Property Management Experience for RV Parks and Campgrounds

Storable Acquires Newbook to Provide Comprehensive Tech Solutions Across RV Parks and Campgrounds and Guest Journeys

AUSTIN, Texas and SURFERS PARADISE, Queensland, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Storable , a leader in integrated technology solutions for the self-storage and marine industries, and Newbook , the premier property management software provider for accommodation and hospitality providers, including RV parks and campgrounds, are excited to announce their strategic partnership through Storable’s acquisition of Newbook. The move is a testament to both companies’ commitment to innovation and excellence, aiming to transform the property management landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Newbook to the Storable family as we launch our third vertical,” said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. “Our experience with self-storage and marine has shown that our all-in-one platform brings significant benefits, not just to operators but to their customers as well. We are excited to extend these advantages to RV park and campground operators, enhancing their ability to provide exceptional service. Leveraging the strong foundation Newbook has built in the US, Australia, and other countries, we are fully committed to making substantial, market-leading investments that will continuously enhance customer experiences and drive innovation across the board.”

This acquisition combines Storable’s extensive market presence and robust support network with Newbook’s cutting-edge technology, specifically enhancing offerings to RV park and campground operators. By integrating Storable’s all-in-one platform, operators will benefit from a streamlined experience—requiring fewer systems to manage their business—thereby boosting operational efficiency and setting new standards in satisfaction for both operators and customers.

“Joining forces with Storable opens an exciting chapter for Newbook, enabling us to leverage their proven success to propel our solutions to new heights,” said Shaun Cornelius, CEO of Newbook. “Together, we are committed to driving technological advancements that deliver real value and elevate the operational efficiencies of our customers and their guests.”

The acquisition was finalized on May 1, 2024. Newbook will operate as a division of Storable with the management team intact. Current customers of both companies can expect seamless continuation of all existing services and support. Moving forward, the unified strength of Storable and Newbook will allow for the development of even more comprehensive and innovative solutions, designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of customers.

About Storable

Storable is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, powering the self-storage and marine industries. Storable is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering a suite of products that includes management software, marketplace, websites, access control, insurance, payments, and more. Storable takes pride in supporting operators and managers along each step of their journey and enabling them to achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit www.storable.com .

About Newbook

Newbook is an award-winning property management and online booking system for accommodation providers. Founded in 2010, the company has scaled over the past 14 years into a global market leader with three international offices and over 50,000 users. Newbook’s mission is to build high-quality products delivered with passion, so customers can create memorable experiences.

For more information about Newbook’s Enterprise Central Reservation System, please visit https://www.newbook.cloud/our-platform/central-reservation-system/.

