Cloud Orchestration and AI Innovation Fuel Asia Pacific’s Emergence as Premier Hub for Next-Generation Data Center Sites

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The acceleration of digital transformation initiatives such as hybrid cloud deployments, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions, and the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) at the edge network continues to generate usage and demand for next-generation data centers. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, next-generation colocation data centers will reach 7,640 sites by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

2024 Logo

Data centers will continue playing an integral role in driving enterprises’ digital operations. “Deployment of cloud-based solutions remains a top agenda for many enterprises, necessitating the demand for data centers. The rise of edge-to-cloud data management orchestration solutions increases the benefits of running workloads through a robust and well-equipped data center,” says Yih-Khai Wong, Distributed and Edge Computing Senior Analyst at ABI Research.

Data centers are undergoing a transformation phase. “This is necessary as data and workloads are getting more complex, requiring higher processing capabilities. We are seeing an increasing demand for mega and large data center sites that can support AI/ML workloads, including generative AI,” Wong explains.

Asia Pacific (excluding China) will host the largest number of colocation sites by 2030, accounting for 28% of total colocation sites worldwide. Europe is the second largest region with 27%, while North America is third with 24%. This represents a shift compared to 2023, when Europe had the most colocation sites, with 31% of total sites, followed by North America with 27%, and the Asia Pacific (excluding China) with 22%.

“The emergence of generative AI has also boosted demand for next-generation data center capabilities. The processing of large language models (LLMs) will require a tremendous amount of data processing power and excellent network connectivity. Data center operators will have to ensure that current and future data center sites can meet the requirements generated from new technologies,” Wong concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Next-Generation Data Center Forecasts market data report. This report is part of the company’s Distributed and Edge Computing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

