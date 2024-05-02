Keeper Security Forges Cybersecurity Partnership With Williams Racing

Keeper and Williams Racing today announce a new multi-year sponsorship

SINGAPORE and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Keeper Security, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, joins Williams Racing as an Official Partner on the eve of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Trusted by thousands of businesses and millions of individuals globally for its zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, Keeper’s branding will appear on driver overalls and the FW46 piloted by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in the current Formula 1 season and beyond.

Research shows 74% of data breaches include a human element, with the majority caused by weak or stolen passwords. Password management mitigates these risks, and Keeper will become Williams Racing’s Official Password Security Partner.

“Our data is one of our most important assets and protecting it is paramount,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing. “Maintaining hundreds of passwords to keep our information safe and data protected requires robust and trusted systems. Keeper is the solution to these concerns, providing proven security for your information, and it is great to welcome them to Williams. Keeper also embodies the ethos of the team: excellence, pioneering innovation and relentless determination to succeed.”

“Partnering with Williams Racing presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Keeper Security’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions on the global stage,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “The technological advancements and relentless pursuit of innovation synonymous with Formula 1 mirror Keeper’s mission to deliver next-generation protection for individuals and organisations worldwide. When seconds matter, both on and off the track, Keeper is driving powerful cybersecurity solutions that position our customers ahead of cybercriminals in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Keeper provides a suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, passkey, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators including dark web monitoring, secure file storage and more. Keeper’s solutions scale to organisations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and government agencies.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world with next-generation privileged access management. Keeper’s easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions are built with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.

About Williams Racing

Williams Racing is one of the top three most successful teams in Formula 1 history, winning 16 World Championships since being founded by the late Sir Frank Williams almost 50 years ago. An icon of British sporting and engineering excellence, Williams has been home to legendary drivers including Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost. The team has made history before and is on a long-term mission to make it again.

