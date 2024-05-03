CleverTap launches Clever.AI, the AI-Driven Edge for Customer Engagement & Retention

Clever.AI will help brands achieve 66% higher conversion rates and 35% boost in operational efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CleverTap , one of the leading all-in-one customer engagement and retention platforms, today announced the launch of Clever.AI, its AI engine. With Clever.AI, CleverTap seeks to enable brands with the next generation of AI capabilities required to build human-like understanding of customers and deliver personalized experiences efficiently that resonate with them, ultimately maximizing customer lifetime value.

Clever.AI is built on the foundation of three core AI pillars – Predictive, Generative, and Prescriptive. Clever.AI propels these three pillars to transform the way brands engage with customers and make customer interactions more intelligent, and efficient.

Clever.AI enables brands to become:

Insightful : With Predictive AI capabilities, it forecasts precise business outcomes, helping brands to anticipate customer needs. Clever.AI’s insights are powered by CleverTap’s proprietary TesseractDB ™ which ensures data granularity with an extended lookback period, making predictions more accurate, and enabling brands to make informed decisions, resulting in improved marketing ROI

: With Predictive AI capabilities, it forecasts precise business outcomes, helping brands to anticipate customer needs. Clever.AI’s insights are powered by CleverTap’s proprietary TesseractDB which ensures data granularity with an extended lookback period, making predictions more accurate, and enabling brands to make informed decisions, resulting in improved marketing ROI Empathetic: Taking GenAI forward, Clever.AI merges creativity with emotional intelligence, crafting content that resonates on a human level. This empathetic approach helps brands drive higher conversions and engages customers with hyper-personalized experiences

Taking GenAI forward, Clever.AI merges creativity with emotional intelligence, crafting content that resonates on a human level. This empathetic approach helps brands drive higher conversions and engages customers with hyper-personalized experiences Actionable: Leveraging Prescriptive AI capabilities, it provides actionable recommendations to maximize conversions throughout the customer journey by helping brands identify the optimal engagement strategies in real-time

Peter Takacs, Digital Product Manager, Burger King said, “I would rate it 10 for its ease of use and numerous possible use cases. We uplifted our marketing campaigns by easily experimenting with multiple possibilities and quickly converging on the optimum one. It opens up a new era of continuous experimentation for us.”

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, “We’re thrilled to unveil Clever.AI, a testament of our pursuit over the last several years in leading the way in adopting the latest tech to transform customer engagement. We will continue to innovate CleverTap’s All-in-One engagement platform with Clever.AI enhancing its precision in predictions, its ability to prescribe intelligent customer experiences strengthened by advanced product analytics and deeper persona profiling to ensure brands can build highly personalized experiences, and campaigns more effectively, ensuring every customer interaction is personalized and outcome driven.”

With Clever.AI, brands have already experienced a boost in conversion with significantly higher operational efficiency. They witnessed a 66 percent increase in conversion rates, 35% boost in operational efficiency and a 3x improvement in click-through rates (CTRs), with an increase across metrics such as purchases, and average order values (AOVs). Moreover, Clever.AI enhanced operational efficiency by simplifying campaign roll-outs, content creation, and experimentation at scale. Clever.AI has helped leading brands like TouchnGo, Swiggy, Burger King add efficiency to their campaigns.

CleverTap will unveil its new AI capabilities through its Spring Release ’24 event slated from 6th May to 9th May, through a series of thought-provoking sessions on how AI can make campaigns more intelligent, efficient, and engaging for brands.

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with presence in New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh.

For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap’s belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.

SOURCE CleverTap