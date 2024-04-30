AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bitrue expands Bitcoin Runes Offerings with GPTV Listing and Staking Options

PRNewswire May 3, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading digital asset exchange Bitrue continues its community-driven approach with the listing of a new Bitcoin Runes token, GPTV•AI•PEPE•KING (GPTV). This follows the recent addition of several other Bitcoin Runes tokens to the platform, including SATOSHI•NAKAMOTO (SATOSHI), LOBO•THE•WOLF•PUP (LOBO), RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE (RSIC), and DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG). Trading for the GPTV/USDT pair commenced on April 30th, 2024.

What is GPTV?

GPTV is the native token of AI PEPE KING, a project claiming to be the “largest AI Meme Community” with a presence on both the Polygon (AIPEPE) and Bitcoin Runes (GPTV) blockchains. Notably, AI PEPE KING secured a $10 million investment to develop AI-powered customer service tools leveraging the ChatGPT technology. Additionally, they are building a “Dream Lottery” system. Revenue generated from these products is earmarked for buybacks and burns of both AIPEPE and GPTV tokens, potentially influencing their long-term value.

Staking Opportunities with Attractive Yields

Bitrue is also offering users staking opportunities for those holding BTR, AIPEPE, RSIC, or DOG tokens. By staking their holdings, users can earn rewards in GPTV, with estimated annual percentage yield (APY) varying on the staked token, with BTR offering 22.15%, AIPEPE at 23.18%, RSIC boasting a higher 31.37%, and DOG coming in at 23.62%. These yields present a potentially lucrative opportunity for users to grow their cryptocurrency holdings, but also come with financial risk and the potential for investment to return much lower yields.

Bitrue’s Focus on Community Engagement

The listing of these Bitcoin Runes tokens is a testament to Bitrue’s commitment to its user base. The decision to add these tokens stemmed from a community poll conducted through an X poll on Bitrue’s X account. This highlights the exchange’s dedication to incorporating community feedback into its decision-making process, fostering a sense of collaboration and shared interest.

With the addition of GPTV and the introduction of staking opportunities, Bitrue continues to expand its offerings for users interested in the burgeoning world of Bitcoin Runes tokens. The exchange’s focus on community engagement further strengthens its position as a platform that prioritizes user input and satisfaction.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. With offices in Asia and Europe, the business continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue’s website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitrue-expands-bitcoin-runes-offerings-with-gptv-listing-and-staking-options-302135408.html

SOURCE Bitrue

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.