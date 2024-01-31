Troy Animal Healthcare Strengthens Quality Operations with Veeva Vault Quality

Australian animal health leader adopts Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training for greater efficiency and compliance

SYDNEY, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Troy Animal Healthcare and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Troy’s selection of Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training to simplify its compliance, content management, and data processes. Troy Animal Healthcare (Troy), the Australian-owned leader in animal healthcare and manufacturing will use Veeva Vault Quality applications to streamline and automate its operations, accelerating the development of novel drugs for animals.

“Harmonizing quality and GxP compliance processes will drive efficient quality management across our operations,” said Paul Barnett, CEO at Troy. “As the first animal health company in Australia to adopt Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training, we are introducing new standards for GxP management, compliance, and collaboration. This is a critical advancement as we continue to provide products for the unmet clinical needs in veterinary health.”

With Vault QualityDocs, Troy will modernize its GxP document control and SOP management with built-in industry best practices and standardization to ensure compliance. The company will also use Vault Training to develop and assign curriculum digitally, increasing visibility of training requirements. Using quality applications on a single cloud-based platform will increase productivity and GxP compliance while driving more effective audits and inspections.

“We are proud to partner with Troy to drive quality excellence across their operations in Australia,” said Chris Shim, general manager, Asia R&D and Quality at Veeva. “Veeva Vault Quality will provide a single source for content, streamlining quality processes and workflows to drive innovation across Troy’s animal welfare solutions.”

Vault QualityDocs and Vault Training are a part of Vault Quality Suite, bringing together quality processes, content, lab, and training management applications on a single cloud platform. To learn more, visit veeva.com/ap/VaultQuality.

About Troy Animal Healthcare

Established 60 years ago by Australian Veterinarians, Troy Animal Healthcare is committed to delivering innovative, high quality, affordable animal healthcare solutions which meet the challenging and changing needs of veterinary professionals and animal owners. Our search for better clinical outcomes has been the source of our growth for the past 60 years and has been critical to our success. Troy prides itself on being an Australian owned business that meets the high standards of ethics and professionalism that is expected of us by the communities that we serve. Our vision is to be the largest Australian supplier of animal healthcare pharmaceuticals, and we believe that passionate, driven and innovative people are key to bringing this vision to life. For more information, visit troylab.com.au.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

