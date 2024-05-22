AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 10th World Water Forum Officially Begins, the President of the World Water Council Calls on Everyone to Become “Water Warriors”

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

BALI, Indonesia, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially opened the 10th World Water Forum on Monday (5/20/2024) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC). In his speech, Jokowi introduced the Balinese Subak irrigation system, which was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2012.

At the opening ceremony, Loïc Fauchon, the President of the World Water Council, expressed the hope that Indonesia’s actions could be replicated by all countries and emphasized the importance of protection and conservation of water.

Following the opening ceremony, President Jokowi chaired the High-Level Meeting where he stated that all countries should use this as a momentum to reinvigorate real action and collective commitment to address water challenges by sharing knowledge, promoting innovative solutions and implementing integrated water resources management.

On the same day, the political sessions began with the Parliamentary Meeting which was officially opened by the Chairperson of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani. She stated that the Parliament will support the agenda to achieve water security through diplomacy.

On this occasion, the Bali Youth Plan has been hosting a series of side events including the World Youth Parliament for Water Sessions, World Water Council Youth Delegates Session and Youth Awarding.

The Forum’s Fair and Expo also launched with a total of 160 participants from 17 countries while the Bali Street Carnival enlivened the day with parades.

The day concluded with ‘Leaders Visit’ to Ngurah Rai Forest Park (Tahura) where President Jokowi highlighted the collective responsibility to conserve and protect the mangrove ecosystem.

According to the Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, 10 Heads of state including from Indonesia, Timor Leste, Fiji, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Hungary, and Morocco, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers, from Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Slovakia, and three special envoys of the presidents of the Netherlands, France, and the United Arab Emirates are present and will participate in the series of events. In addition, 105 ministers from 132 countries and organizations, as well as 13 thousand participants are attending the forum.

SOURCE Secretariat of the 10th World Water Forum

