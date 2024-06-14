AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for “Sustainable University” in THE Impact Rankings 2024, and No. 1 in Thailand for Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

PRNewswire June 14, 2024

BANGKOK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has been ranked among the world’s top 50 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024, which assesses universities based on their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their societal impact.

The THE Impact Rankings 2024 evaluate universities’ contributions in research, management, academic services, and teaching that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. This year, Chulalongkorn University was ranked in the top 50 out of 2,152 higher education institutions from 125 countries worldwide. Additionally, Chula is ranked No. 1 in Thailand in SDG 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The achievement reflects that Chulalongkorn University prioritizes the SDGs Impact by consistently focusing on innovation for sustainable development and society.

For more information about the THE Impact Rankings 2024, go to https://www.timeshighereducation.com/impactrankings   

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/167552/ 

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-makes-worlds-top-50-universities-for-sustainable-university-in-the-impact-rankings-2024-and-no-1-in-thailand-for-industry-innovation-and-infrastructure-302172671.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.