Parc Astérix is a must-see tourist hotspot during this summer’s global sporting spectacle, celebrating its 35th anniversary with new attractions

PRNewswire June 18, 2024

PARIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the run-up to this summer’s sporting event in Paris, Parc Astérix is celebrating its 35th anniversary with some extraordinary new attractions. Crowned European Park of the Year in 2023, it offers more than 50 attractions and shows, providing a unique experience combining entertainment and adventure. It is located just 35 km from Paris, in the heart of the Oise Regional Nature Park.

 

PARC ASTÉRIX, voted European Park of the Year in 2023

 

IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE WORLD OF ASTÉRIX

Parc Astérix offers a unique experience, immersing visitors in the universe of the renowned “Asterix the Gaul” and the world-famous comic strip. Created in 1989 by Albert UDERZO, the park offers an authentic backdrop and many incredible attractions for the whole family to enjoy, as well as representations of the iconic characters Asterix and Obelix and the Village Gaulois [Gaul Village]. It was also named European Park of the Year in 2023, promising an unforgettable experience.

CAPTIVATING AND INCREDIBLE FAMILY EXPERIENCES

Parc Astérix provides unforgettable entertainment through more than 50 family attractions and shows, from its unmissable “Big 8” roller coasters to its many water rides. For example, you can take to the skies aboard Oziris, or even be transported to Ancient Greece on the Pégase Express. And let’s not forget the Festival Toutatis area, home to one of Europe’s best attractions: the record-breaking Toutatis roller coaster. To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Parc Astérix presents a number of new attractions that are guaranteed to provide an unforgettable experience: “C’est du Délire ! The very first Gaul musical”; “La Tour de Numérobis” star flyer; “La Revanche des Pirates – Grand Splatch” log flume; and “Le Défilé Gaulois” parade and its five floats, led by Asterix himself. 

AN IMMERSIVE HOTEL PARK

The park offers three themed hotels that immerse visitors in the world of Astérix, including the delightful Hôtel des Trois Hiboux and La Cité Suspendue on Quais de Lutèce, crowned the world’s best themed hotel in 2020.

THE SUMMER PROGRAMME: 13 July — 31 August 2024

Parc Astérix’s Gallic Summer features a special daily programme from 10am to 10pm, including dinner with the characters themselves during the Gallic Banquet, as well as many shows.

Price: Futé ticket from €51 for adults and €48 for children https://www.parcasterix.fr/

Parc Astérix : contact@parcasterix.com, Center Call : 0033 9 86 86 86 87

 

Parc Astérix Logo

 

SOURCE Parc Astérix

