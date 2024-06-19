AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Micro Medical Solutions Achieves Milestone with 200th Enrollment in HEAL Registry

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

Clinical investigators complete record enrollment in real-world Registry, HEAL (An All-comers Registry of the MicroStent PeripHeral Vascular StEnt in subjects with PeripherAl ArteriaL Disease)

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Micro Medical Solutions — Micro Medical Solutions, a leader in providing innovative medical device solutions, is excited to announce that it has achieved a major milestone with the enrollment of its 200th patient in the HEAL Registry. This unique registry is focused on gathering real world evidence using its MicroStent technology for treatment of patients with Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) and Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI).

Micro Medical Solutions Logo

CLTI and CLI are debilitating conditions that affect the blood vessels in the legs and feet. Those afflicted with this disease often suffer from severe pain, numbness, and open non-healing wounds. Without intervention, these conditions can lead to amputation, loss of mobility, and death. Micro Medical Solutions is committed to providing a potential solution for this medically complex and underserved patient population.

The HEAL Registry, enrolling patients at ten sites in EU countries, including Italy, Germany, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands, is crucial clinical research in evaluating the use of MMS’ MicroStent to treat real world patients afflicted with CLI/CLTI. HEAL’s research endpoints provide real world evidence of the effectiveness and safety of treatment with the Micro Stent. With enrollment of 200 patients, the registry has reached a significant clinical and research milestone. The registry is also collecting specific data outcomes in below-the-ankle treatment, specific to wound healing. This data will be reported alongside MMS’ US IDE study data to the FDA in its premarket approval application (PMA).

“We are proud to have created the largest real-world cohort of patients and data collection for an implanted stent below the knee in the HEAL Registry,” said Greg Sullivan, CEO of Micro Medical Solutions. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions for those suffering from CLI/CLTI. We are optimistic about the encouraging data that has emerged from the registry and look forward to utilizing this information to continue providing effective treatment options.”

Micro Medical Solutions completed enrollment in its STAND IDE study, a Randomized Controlled Trial, in the US in December of 2023. MMS expects to share this data in early 2025. STAND reflects controlled patient selection with required follow up visits, HEAL reflects general CLI/CLTI patient population treated in everyday practice while including required follow-up. The combination of RCT and RWE data will provide physicians with the opportunity and confidence to make treatment decisions using evidence-based medicine.

MMS is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by this limb threatening disease and is committed to using real world data to support its mission to support physicians in their management of these patients.

Thank you to the physicians and patients for their continued support as we strive towards providing effective and innovative solutions for those in need.

About Micro Medical Solutions

For more about Micro Medical Solutions, visit www.micromedicalsolutions.net

SOURCE Micro Medical Solutions

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.