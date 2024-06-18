LONGi Chief Scientist Dr. Xu Xixiang Wins 2024 IEEE William R. Cherry Award

XI’AN, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world-leading solar technology company, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter as “LONGi”), announced today that its Chief Scientist and Vice President of LONGi Central R&D Institute, Dr. Xu Xixiang, has won the 2024 IEEE William R. Cherry Award at the 52th IEEE PVSC for major breakthroughs in the field of PV industry. Dr. Xu Xixiang has become the first Chinese scientist to be honored with this distinction.

The William R. Cherry Award is named in honor of William R. Cherry, a founder of the photovoltaic community. In the 1950’s, he was instrumental in establishing solar cells as the ideal power source for space satellites and for recognizing, advocating, and nurturing the use of photovoltaic systems for terrestrial applications. The purpose of the award is to recognize an individual engineer or scientist who devoted a part of their professional life to the advancement of the science and technology of photovoltaic energy conversion.

Dr. Xu Xixiang is currently leading an R&D team over 500 technical staff members working on multiple PV technologies. He led the team and created 14 world records of Si solar cell efficiency and now holds efficiency records of HJT, HBC and PVSK/HJT tandem solar cells, which are 26.81%, 27.3% and 34.6%, respectively.

LONGi is not only the creator of the world record for solar cell efficiency, but also a leader in promoting innovation in the global photovoltaic industry. In recent years, LONGi has collaborated with upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain to innovate multiple industry-leading innovative technologies, including diamond wire cutting technology, monocrystalline PERC technology, HPBC solar cell industrialization, etc., making positive contributions to the cost reduction and efficiency increase of the entire industry, as well as the reduction of photovoltaic electricity costs.

LONGi has always been the company with the most R&D investment in the PV industry. Since its listing in 2012 until the end of 2023, LONGi has accumulated more than 30 billion yuan in R&D investment and has obtained a total of 2,879 authorized patents of various types.

Speaking of receiving this honor, Dr. Xu Xixiang said: “I am deeply honored to have received the William R. Cherry Award. In the past few years, with the joint efforts of our R&D team, we have repeatedly created and broken world records for solar cell efficiency. This award belongs not only to me, but also to every member of the LONGi Central R&D Institute. In the future, we will continue to strive to develop more cutting-edge technologies while accelerating the commercialization of these PV technologies. Our ultimate goal is ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’.”

Upon learning of Dr. Xu Xixiang’s award, Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi, immediately congratulated him and said: “On behalf of LONGi, we’d like to congratulate Dr. Xu Xixiang and his team on this remarkable honor and his outstanding achievements in the field of PV industry. we are grateful for Dr. Xu Xixiang’s contributions and efforts in this regard. In the future, LONGi will adhere to the concept of “seeking development through innovation” and make unremitting efforts to achieve the goal of “zero carbon earth” with more valuable technologies and products.”

On June 14th, 2024 in Shanghai, LONGi was just officially announced a new efficiency record of 34.6% for its developed PVSK tandem solar cells at 2024 SNEC EXPO, breaking the efficiency record of 33.9% created by Dr. Xu Xixiang’s R&D team themselves. The new efficiency record of 34.6% has been certified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI).

During the SNEC EXPO, Li Zhenguo, Founder and President of LONGi, was honored as the “Global Solar Leader”, and Dr. Xu Xixiang, Chief Scientist and Vice President of LONGi Central R&D Institute, was also awarded the honor of “Global Solar Scientist”. This selection activity is initiated by the Global Green Energy Council, Global Solar Council, Asia Pacific New Energy Industry Association, and Asia Photovoltaic Industry Association, and is supported and organized by influential industry organizations, authoritative academic institutions, and international media worldwide. The aim is to recognize outstanding leaders and technological innovation pioneers who have made extraordinary contributions to the global photovoltaic industry. The achievements of the winners not only drive industry progress, but also set a new benchmark for the global renewable energy industry.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

