IR Joins the Genesys AppFoundry Program Unlocking Next-Level Contact Center Performance

PRNewswire June 18, 2024
  • The association benefits customers by effectively monitoring their contact center performance and productivity. 

SYDNEY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI), a leading provider of global performance management and analytics for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), announced the availability of their IR Collaborate solution on Genesys AppFoundry. This association marks a significant milestone in empowering businesses to elevate their contact center performance and productivity.

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, enterprises rely on Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to meet the evolving demands of their contact center operations. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, contact center employees require seamless agent access and collaboration capabilities to engage with customers and internal stakeholders effectively. Real-time monitoring is essential for enterprises to gauge agent performance, measure employee engagement, and enhance customer satisfaction.

According to Gartner, emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, digital customer service, and conversational user interfaces (CUIs) will revolutionize customer service and support by 2028.

John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director of IR, emphasized the importance of delivering seamless customer experiences in today’s competitive landscape. “As technology and digital engagement channels proliferate, customers demand prompt and effortless service. Frictionless customer experience has become a crucial business differentiator. Our solutions empower businesses to proactively monitor contact center environments, ensuring voice quality, connectivity, availability, and critical systems remain problem-free.”

IR Collaborate is a comprehensive experience and performance management solution, offering end-to-end visibility and insights into Communication and Collaboration and Contact Center ecosystems. By leveraging the power of the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace, customers gain access to a robust monitoring solution that enhances their contact center operations and delivers the performance and productivity they expect.

Organizations can empower contact centers to exceed customer expectations with IR Collaborate, now available on Genesys AppFoundry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ir-joins-the-genesys-appfoundry-program-unlocking-next-level-contact-center-performance-302175124.html

SOURCE IR

