  • new product

Powering Up SNEC 2024: Shanghai Electric Forms Alliances with Key Industry Players, Showcases Innovations in Solar, Energy Storage and Hydrogen

PRNewswire June 18, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) took the spotlight at SNEC PV Power Expo 2024, where it showcased the latest advancements in its solar, energy storage, and hydrogen solutions. The three-day event that started on June 13th also saw two of Shanghai Electric’s subsidiaries – Hency Solar and Shanghai Electric Gotion – sign strategic cooperation agreements and secure orders with 14 key industry players including PRANA, Tmall Energy B.V., and NSR GmbH, with which the company aims to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge renewable energy technologies and drive forward the global transition to a sustainable future.

Hybrid systems stood out as promising new energy solutions that became a new favorite among Shanghai Electric’s strategic partners. At the expo, Hency Solar has inked partnerships with China Energy Construction Group Jiangsu Power Design Institute and Jiangsu Pengzhi Power for the development of 400MW and 150MW renewable projects integrated with wind energy, solar energy, and aquaculture, building innovative, eco-friendly energy infrastructures that boost economic growth while cutting carbon footprint.

Under the banner “Smart Sunshine, Green Future“, Shanghai Electric Power Station Group highlighted a range of innovations, demonstrating its technological breakthroughs in solar energy, solar-thermal power, multi-energy storage, hydrogen energy, and distributed energy management designed for decarbonization.

The products that made a splash at the event include:

  • The “Intellectual” and “Edgeless” series solar solutions: The “Intellectual” series smart solar modules are integrated with power electronic devices that offer MPPT power optimization, monitoring, safety shutdown, and voltage control, ensuring greater safety, reliability, real-time optimization, and streamlined maintenance. The “Edgeless” series sports a unique structure that enables 360-degree self-cleaning capabilities for dust and snow, facilitated by gravity and rainfall. Certified by TÜV SÜD, the design results in a 2%-6% increase in annual power generation, significantly higher than its market counterparts.
  • Shanghai Electric Gotion’s energy storage innovations: Showcasing its latest 215kWh liquid-cooled commercial and industrial system and 5MWh lithium-ion liquid-cooled system from “Elite Cool” series, which houses 314Ah battery cells with advanced fire protection mechanisms to optimize investment efficiency, spatial footprint, and safety. The UNIQUE-ONE (U200) system, engineered for both grid-connected and off-grid operations, is equipped with a single-row design that is more compact than the conventional double-row products.
  • The new “Z” series alkaline electrolyzer and testing platform: Certified by TÜV Rheinland, this system has achieved a significant leap in performance, with a current density exceeding 10,000A/m2 and minimal DC energy consumption of 3.8kWh/Nm3 H2. To address diverse product testing requirements, the platform is designed with testing capabilities for the electrolyzer’s key materials and core components, pilot tests, and full-scale tests, capable of reaching 2,000Nm3/h for alkaline electrolyzers and 300Nm3/h for proton exchange membrane electrolyzers.

For more information please visit: https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

