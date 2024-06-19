AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Another ‘Reason to Travel’: Agoda and Singapore Tourism Board Renew Partnership to Boost Travel to Singapore

PRNewswire June 19, 2024

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to renew their partnership, focused on jointly promoting Singapore as a top destination in Southeast Asia via its ‘Reason to Travel’ campaign.

The agreement was signed today (18 June) in the presence of Mr Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda and Ms Melissa Ow, Chief Executive of STB. This latest agreement entails a year-long commitment focused on spotlighting Singapore brands and attractions leveraging Agoda’s expertise in online travel, and its partner networks.

“This renewed partnership with STB is a testament to our shared vision of showcasing Singapore to the world through innovative means. As a Singapore-headquartered company, Agoda is thrilled to leverage our expertise in digital marketing and our global platform to bring new and returning visitors to Singapore, ensuring they see the world for less while experiencing more,” stated Omri Morgenshtern, CEO at Agoda.

Ms Ow said: “STB is pleased to collaborate with Agoda again to profile Singapore’s unique attractions and experiences across key markets in Southeast Asia. This partnership presents a valuable opportunity for us to share insights and deepen our understanding of travellers, with our common goal to enrich the travel experience in Singapore. We are excited to embark on this next phase of partnership to encourage travellers to stay longer, come more often and do more in Singapore.”

The strategic partnership aims to amplify the travel experience in Singapore by introducing travellers to the city’s diverse and vibrant experiences. When looking to book their next trip, Agoda customers can choose from an array of activities on the platform. This builds on the partnership between Agoda and STB that was first established in 2022, which enticed visitors to Singapore by offering them a variety of accommodation options at great prices.

In the first phase of this new partnership, some of Singapore’s most-loved local brands and attractions, such as Bee Cheng Hiang, Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, PAZZION, and Sentosa Development Corporation will offer exclusive perks and discounts on the Agoda platform. STB and Agoda will also roll out co-branded marketing campaigns and targeted digital campaigns to pique visitors’ curiosity to discover more, thereby encouraging tourist spending and return visits.

With this MOU, Agoda and STB will combine their marketing resources to offer differentiated experiences to travellers, strengthening Singapore’s position as a must-visit destination on the global map.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.2M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs over 7,000 staff members in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/another-reason-to-travel-agoda-and-singapore-tourism-board-renew-partnership-to-boost-travel-to-singapore-302175442.html

SOURCE Agoda

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.