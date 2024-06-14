Global Collaboration and Innovation to Take Centre Stage at CleanEnviro Summit Singapore and Singapore International Water Week 2024

Over 20,000 global participants converging to foster meaningful collaboration and exchange of knowledge, to tackle global water and environmental challenges

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The upcoming Singapore International Water Week (SIWW), 18 – 22 June and CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG), 19 – 21 June are set to draw over 20,000 attendees and speakers from around the world. Taking place at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the events will bring together thought leaders, experts and practitioners from governments, academia, industry and international organisations to share best practices, co-create innovative urban water and environment solutions, and generate new business opportunities.

In support of global calls to take ownership and urgent action to deal with climate impacts more decisively and collaboratively, both events offer a synergistic and valuable platform for global stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore innovations and foster collaborations to tackle these challenges.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, will deliver the opening address at the Joint Opening of CESG 2024 and SIWW2024 on 19 June. In her remarks, Minister Fu will reiterate the urgent need for global climate action, in light of extreme weather patterns, and rising sea levels, and share Singapore’s efforts in building a greener, more climate-resilient and sustainable future amidst resource scarcity across the globe. As part of efforts to explore new technologies for waste management in Singapore, Minister Fu will announce a Request for Information for alternative disposal technologies. Aimed at catalysing innovations in policy and technology to support the water sector globally, Minister Fu will announce the launch of the Singapore Water Centre, formed in partnership between Singapore and the World Bank Group.

As part of the Joint Opening, there will be a Ministerial Plenary comprising high-level panelists from the World Bank Group, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China, who will share insights on the implementation of decarbonisation and sustainability policies in their countries post-COP28. (Refer to Annex A for Joint Opening & Ministerial Plenary programme)

CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG)

The sixth biennial CESG, organised by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA), in conjunction with SIWW provides a launchpad for pioneering technologies and forging robust partnerships that tackle our most pressing environmental challenges.

On 19 June, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, will announce a new tranche of Productivity Solutions Grant for the environmental services industry and officiate the opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub at the CESG LaunchPad. Additionally, Dr Khor will present Workforce Transformation Awards and NEA-Industry Scholarship Awards at the CESG Industry Night on 20 June. Minister Fu will also grace the graduation ceremony for the Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme on 21 June. (Refer to Annex B for details on CESG)

Singapore International Water Week (SIWW)

Key themes that will be presented at SIWW2024 include water sustainability, net zero and decarbonisation, resource circularity and digitalisation. A new pillar on climate adaptation, specifically focused on coastal protection and flood resilience will be introduced at SIWW2024. SIWW2024 will also feature an Industrial Water Solutions Forum, a technology and innovation platform targeted at industrial water users.

Positioned as a global show with a strong relevance to Asia, SIWW2024 will receive business delegations from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, among others who will source for solutions in the Water Expo. In cooperation with IFAT and organised by Messe Munich, the SIWW2024 Water Expo will present over 400 exhibitors across three days.

(Refer to Annex C for SIWW2024 content line-up and list of Water Expo exhibitors)

The Water Expo will showcase global and cutting-edge equipment, technology and solutions from over 30 countries and regions. Key highlights at this year’s Water Expo also include three thematic zones – a new “Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience” zone, a “Start-Up” zone, and the “Smart Tech & Digitalisation” zone.

New coastal protection research projects and applied research grant calls

Minister Grace Fu will also be speaking at the Coastal and Flood Resilience Leaders Summit on 20 June. The Summit will bring together industry and city leaders to discuss case studies and applied solutions in building climate-resilient cities. In her speech, Minister Fu will announce that the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore will be commencing eight new projects under the Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme (CFRP). She will also announce a new applied research grant call under the CFRP.

Largest ever gathering of utility and city leaders at SIWW2024

SIWW2024 will host the largest ever gathering of CEOs and senior representatives from water agencies, utilities, and cities. Close to 100 global water utilities and water agencies, including more than 50 CEOs, will be attending the Utilities CEO Roundtable, and participating in high-level discussions and plenaries on key and emerging topics such as water circularity and net zero. Collectively, these utilities cover major urban centres around the world including California, Tokyo, Dhaka, Sao Paolo, Chennai, Johannesburg, Sydney, Manila and Shenzhen.

More than 30 cities and regulators will be participating in the inaugural Coastal and Flood Resilience Cities Roundtable, including Copenhagen, Rotterdam, Hong Kong and New York City.

Annex A

Joint Opening & Ministerial Plenary programme

9:00am : Joint Opening of CESG 2024 and SIWW2024 Opening address by Guest-of-Honour, Ms Grace Fu , Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations

: Joint Opening of CESG 2024 and SIWW2024 9:30am : Opening address by Moderator, Professor Benjamin Cashore, Director, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore

: Opening address by Moderator, Professor Benjamin Cashore, Director, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, 9:35am : Joint Opening Ministerial Plenary Panel members: Ms Grace Fu , Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Singapore Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda Bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Minister of Development, Brunei Darussalam YB Tuan Haji Akmal Nasrullah bin Mohd Nasir, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy Transition & Water Transformation (PETRA), Malaysia Ms Guo Fang, Vice Minister, Ministry of Ecology & Environment, China Ms Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations, World Bank Ms Annaliza R. Teh, Undersecretary, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippines Professor Benjamin Cashore, Director, Institute for Environment and Sustainability, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, NUS (Moderator) With a pre-recorded video message by Mr Shintaro Ito, Minister of the Environment, Japan

: Joint Opening Ministerial Plenary 11:00am : End of Joint Opening Ministerial Plenary

Annex B

CESG – Enabling a sustainable and clean environment

1 Themed ‘Action for a Sustainable and Clean Environment’, the sixth biennial CleanEnviro Summit Singapore (CESG), organised by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA), will be held from 19 to 21 June 2024, in conjunction with the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2024. The summit is a global platform for thought leaders, industry captains and policy makers to convene, connect as well as to consider solutions for enabling a sustainable and clean environment. Through high-level plenaries, conferences, and an exhibition of cutting-edge environmental solutions, CESG 2024 has three key focus areas:

Climate Action: clean energy, climate defence, decarbonisation, and pollution management

clean energy, climate defence, decarbonisation, and pollution management Resource Circularity: management of waste as resource and circular economy solution management

management of waste as resource and circular economy solution management Public Hygiene: cleaning and pest management

2 The Launchpad and the Experiential Zone will exhibit the latest innovations in environmental technology and solutions from across the ecosystem – ranging from commercialised solutions by businesses in Asia, Europe, the United States and beyond, to up-and-coming innovation projects by start-ups and research teams. These include cutting-edge future and frontier technologies such as autonomous cleaning and inspection robots, smart sensors, resource circularity and energy efficiency solutions.

3 The NEA Innovation Pavilion in the expo area showcases Research & Development (R&D) projects and innovations undertaken or supported by NEA to both international and local visitors. It will serve as a prime platform for budding start-ups and research teams to engage with a diverse audience comprising capitalists, businesses, experts in the field and regulatory authorities. Here, they will have the chance to highlight their groundbreaking environmental R&D projects and innovations; fostering invaluable networking opportunities and potential partnerships that can be further conceptualised and brought to life more quickly.

4 At the same time, delegates will be able to discover new ideas and concepts and explore various prototypes and products that have yet to be commercialised. There will also be opportunities to directly connect with researchers who hold answers and perspectives to key environmental challenges.

CESG 2024 Programme Pillar

Event Date & Time About the event Sustainability Summit 19 Jun (Wed) 2:30pm – 5:00pm The Sustainability Summit will examine policies, innovations and international collaborations from a strategic standpoint, to address low carbon transition and the environmental needs and challenges of growing cities. 2024’s theme is “Towards a Net Zero City”. The plenaries will focus on accelerating climate action and decarbonisation leading up to COP29, resource resilience and other sustainability topics of interest in the Asia-Pacific region. Sustainability and Clean Environment Convention 20 & 21 Jun (Thu & Fri) 9:00am – 5:00pm The Sustainability and Clean Environment Convention offers a platform for industry professionals, academics, and technical experts to discuss both current and emerging environmental challenges, focusing on the pillars of Climate Action, Resource Circularity, and Public Hygiene. It serves as a forum for exchanging ideas, sharing technological innovations, and showcasing best practices related to the low carbon transition. Environment Expo 19 Jun – 21 Jun (Wed – Fri) 9:00am – 5:00pm Explore an array of programmes taking place within the Environment Expo, offering knowledge, innovation, and inspiration. Each component is tailored to provide a deep dive into the latest industry trends, fostering networks, collaboration, and learning to empower all attendees.

Visit the website CleanEnviro Summit Singapore for latest updates on the speakers and programme line-up.

Other Programme Highlights include the official opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub, CESG Industry Night, Youth for Environmental Sustainability Leaders Programme Graduation Ceremony and Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme. Details as follows:

19 Jun 2024 – Official opening of the Enviro Tech Innovation Hub (ETIH) Time: 10.45am Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre – Level 1, LaunchPad at CESG Environment Expo Singapore’s first Enviro Tech Innovation Hub (“ETIH@TP”) will launch its opening at CESG on 19 June. ETIH@TP is an industry-led collaboration between Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Environmental Management Association of Singapore, in collaboration with a consortium of technology partners including LS 2, Republic Power, Cleantools, Karcher, Fonda Global and Nilfisk, with the support of NEA. The facility serves as an open platform for developing capabilities, co-creating, and test-bedding innovative solutions, as well as developing Outcome-based Contracting (OBC) training programs aimed at raising awareness among service buyers in the cleaning industry. Guest-of-Honour: Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Republic of Singapore 20 Jun 2024 – Industry Night Time: 6.00pm – 6.45pm Location: LaunchPad, Level 1 of the Expo floor A networking event for sponsors, exhibitors, conference delegates and invited trade visitors will be held at the. During the networking event, tokens of appreciation will be presented to CESG sponsors, and two award presentations will be taking place. Details as follows: 6.00PM Opening Remarks by Guest-of-Honour Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment 6.05PM Presentation of Tokens of Appreciation to CESG Sponsors and Strategic Partners 6.15PM NEA-Industry Scholarship Award Presentation 6.30PM Workforce Singapore (WSG) Workforce Transformation Award Ceremony 21 Jun 2024 – Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme Graduation Ceremony Time: 9.00am – 11.45am 26 youth leaders from NEA’s Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Leaders Programme will be graduating from the programme, after successfully completing their training to develop their project implementation skills and environmental knowledge. Guest-of-Honour: Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Programme Highlights: Presentation of certificates to graduates

Sharing by youth leaders

Booths showcasing projects from various YES movement programmes The next cohort of participants will also be welcomed to the YES Leaders programme. Four accomplished individuals, who are past recipients of NEA’s EcoFriend Awards, will be appointed as YES Advisors to mentor them on their journey. 21 Jun 2024 – Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme (YIP) Time: 11.30am – 4.45pm The Youth Environment Leaders Immersion Programme consists of the following segments: Expo Tour: Youth participants will have the opportunity to join guided tours which are specially curated for the Environment Expo, to help broaden their knowledge and nurture them as potential future innovators and leaders in the sustainability landscape.

Cross-pollination: The cross-pollination segment of the programme brings together youth leaders to showcase their innovations and prototypes, exchange ideas with their peers, and foster networks to champion sustainability. In 2024, Youth Leaders hailing from various initiatives under the YES movement, such as the NEA YES Leaders Programme, DBS Foundation – NEA Hungry for Change Challenge, and Youth Corp Leaders Programme – NEA YES Edition, will share their sustainability projects with fellow participants.

SIWW2024 content line-up

List of SIWW2024 Water Expo exhibitors

